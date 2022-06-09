Jennifer Lopez stuns in sexy black dress with sheer cutouts for red carpet

Jennifer Lopez walked the carpet of the Tribeca Film Festival in a sheer cutout dress on Wednesday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Jennifer Lopez kicked off the start of this year’s Tribeca Film Festival with style.

The global megastar took the carpet of the annual festival, which is known for showcasing new and upcoming films, on Wednesday at the United Palace in New York City.

Lopez wore a sheer black dress to debut her documentary

The singer’s tell-all documentary, titled Halftime, was the first to be shown at the festival this year. The Netflix documentary, directed by Amanda Micheli, follows Lopez’s career focusing on her performance preparation for the 2020 Super Bowl.

JLo rocked the carpet for her film’s premiere in a long, black dress with accompanying long sleeves and a turtle neck. The dress itself featured multiple sheer cutouts, primarily on the sides of her legs, midsection, and arms. The actress also paired the tasteful dress with a slicked-back ponytail and silver accessories.

Lopez shared a photo of her look on Instagram with the caption, “Premiere @netflix #TribecaFilmFestival #Tribeca.”

When it came to showcasing her documentary, Lopez said she was nervous to see it for the first time at the festival.

“I’m anxious to see the movie,” she said on the carpet. “I’m nervous, I’m excited, I haven’t seen the finished product so I’m really looking forward to that. But it’s also a little nerve-wracking when they do a story of your story, it’s not like being in a movie. But I wouldn’t wanna do it anywhere else but here in New York.”

Details on Lopez’s new documentary Halftime

Lopez’s vulnerable documentary Halftime gives a behind-the-scenes look at her 2020 Super Bowl halftime show. In the trailer alone, Lopez talks about how she overcame the struggles of being in the public eye and dealing with negative things that have been said to her over the years.

“It was hard. I just had a very low self-esteem. I just had to really figure out who I was and believe in that and not believe anything else,” she says in the trailer.

The documentary primarily showcases all of the work Lopez and her team put into preparing for the halftime show, which she has spoken about in appearances prior. She previously got emotional during an interview on The Tonight Show when thinking about how much hard work was put into the reputable performance.

“I got emotional because we worked so hard. We started rehearsing in November for my set, and it was just every single day. It’s a short amount of time… but so much goes into that moment and it’s hundreds of people,” she said.

“It’s just, it’s crazy,” she continued. “It is such a big deal and I’m just glad everybody liked it.”

Lopez also said that she just wanted to feel good and stay present in the moment while performing her halftime show.

“I kept praying, I was like God just help me embrace this moment, be in the moment, and just do my best and to feel good,” she said. “I didn’t want to miss it by being too nervous or being too anxious. I wanted to feel good, it was a once-in-a-lifetime kind-of experience, it’s the type of thing as an artist that you always dream of doing… I just tried to stay, like, really present.”

Jennifer Lopez’s documentary Halftime will officially be released on Netflix on Tuesday, June 14.