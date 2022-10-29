Jennifer Lopez is gorgeous in white as she preaches self-care. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kazuki Hirata/HollywoodNewsWire.co

Jennifer Lopez has been on top of her game for more than two decades, and her latest photos may have provided insight into how that was possible.

The triple threat actress, singer, and dancer, previously discussed the benefits of self-care in her newsletter and when promoting J Lo Beauty.

As the owner of a beauty line, it seemed only fitting that the Gigli star showed her J Lo glow.

Luckily for fans, she didn’t disappoint with her latest look.

Jennifer posed on her bed and shared pictures of her ensemble with her 226 million Instagram followers.

Although Jennifer wore very little, she managed to look sophisticated in her half-dressed state. Jennifer looked angelic in white-sheer lingerie, which she paired with a matching silk robe.

Jennifer Lopez looks angelic in white-sheer lingerie

The straps of her lingerie were solid, although the body of her bustier was sheer with lace detailing throughout. The white color of the robe and garment underneath offered a beautiful contrast against Jennifer’s bronzed skin.

Her silk robe fell down one shoulder as she struck poses for the camera from the comfort of her massive bed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The mother of two captioned the post with a series of hashtags, including #ThisIsMe and #SelfCare. Jennifer looked refreshed and pampered as she touted the benefits of self-care. She parted her long brown hair and styled it in loose waves down the middle.

She rocked soft glam makeup with smoky eyes, bronzed cheeks, and neutral lip color. The Bronx native sported a gold pendant on her neck that read, “Mrs,” a clear nod to her recently married status.

While the first three photos showed Jennifer serving fierce looks, she cracked a smile in the final shot. Jennifer made sure to tag the group of stylists and employees who helped get her photoshoot ready.

Jennifer Lopez’s beauty brand J Lo Beauty

Besides seeing success in multiple arenas of entertainment, Jennifer has also enjoyed business success.

But J Lo didn’t just slap her name on a product; she revealed that J Lo Beauty was 20 years in the making.

Jennifer told InStyle about her brand, “It’s taken 20 years to realize this dream. I haven’t been this genuinely excited about a project of mine in a long time.”

She continued to discuss her skin, which has been a priority as the largest organ in her body. She explained, “My skin is the No. 1 thing I’ve been asked about. Even when I’m talking about a movie, a song, or an album I’m putting out, everyone’s like, ‘What are you doing for your skin?'”

When fans ask about her J Lo glow, Jennifer has an answer: J Lo Beauty.