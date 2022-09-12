Jennifer Lopez stuns in braless halter dress for heavy lifting

Jennifer Lopez is hitting the streets of Los Angeles in a braless green gown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Collect Agency

Jennifer Lopez engaged in some old-fashioned retail therapy over the weekend.

The recently married singer and actress was spotted with bags in hand as she shopped until she dropped.

J. Lo had her hands full with shopping bags in both.

She rocked her hair sleeked back in a center part with a bun. She sported a small silver necklace that fell between the sides of the plunging neckline. Jennifer kept a summer vibe with light-colored wedges featuring a peep-toe.

The green dress featured a halterneck and cutout in the bodice with a gold clip keeping it in place. Her dress touched the ground with a flared hem and a dramatic slit.

Jennifer wore large gold hoop earrings, one of her signature looks. She also sported brown aviator sunglasses, another one of her favorites.

Jennifer Lopez got some serious shopping done in Los Angeles. Pic credit: ALEXJR/Backgrid

Ben Affleck proposed to Jennifer Lopez with a green diamond

Green is definitely Jennifer’s color — Ben proposed to her for a second time with a green engagement ring. She likes green and has been vocal about her love for the color.

The first time Ben proposed to Jen, he opted for an extravagant pink diamond. The second time around, it seems he got the memo.

She revealed in her On The J Lo newsletter via PEOPLE, “He hands me a ring and he says it’s a green diamond. [Green is] my favorite color, it’s also my lucky color. Obviously it’ll be my lucky color forever now. It means so much when somebody thinks about you and loves you and sees you.”

Jennifer also shared personal and intimate details about her August wedding in her On The J Lo newsletter.

Jennifer Lopez marries Ben Affleck, 20 years after first engagement

Last month, Jennifer and Ben finally made it official and the marriage was a long time coming.

Jennifer shared, “The twenty years between those dreams of youth and the adult world of love and family we embraced that day, brought more to this marriage than either of us ever could have imagined.”

She continued, “We weren’t only marrying one another; we were marrying these children into a new family. They were the only people we asked to stand up for us in our wedding party. To our great honor and joy, each one did.”

The two got married in Georgia, where Ben has a sprawling estate.