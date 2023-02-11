Jennifer Lopez got a jump on Valentine’s Day by informing her fans about an upcoming drop from the fashion brand Intimissimi.

She looked flawless and stunning as always as she posed in gorgeous blue lingerie.

Starting with a short video montage rocking the brand’s newest addition, the Marry Me and Shotgun Wedding actress, 53, showed off her curves in the sky-blue ensemble.

Going from clip to clip in rapid succession, Jennifer made sure to let her fans see the full beauty of the outfit as the shots focused on close-ups that showed her mostly from the waist up.

Jennifer left her hair down in a volumized style, and wisps of bangs blew lightly around her forehead.

Her face was perfectly made up with bronzer, mascara, eyeshadow, and subtle pink lipstick, and her cheeks glowed with radiance.

Jennifer Lopez stuns in blue lingerie for Intimissimi promotion

While Jennifer Lopez looked amazing, the sky-hued bra and underwear set she donned served their purpose of bringing her look to the next level.

“Amore 💙💙 ” Jen captioned the clip before hashtagging Valentine’s Day and adding a reminder it was only four days away. She then tagged Intimissimi Official.

In a separate post, Jennifer showed herself in a still capture of the set with a link to the website so that followers can shop for the set in time for the upcoming big day.

A look at the label’s site brings up a variety of bedroom attire, including the blue two-piece the singer was promoting.

Jennifer Lopez poses in blue lingerie for a promo. Pic credit: @jlo/Instagram

The Steal the Show Balconette Bra goes for $69 on Intimissimi’s online store, and a scroll to the bottom of the page shows extra add-ons that can be purchased, such as the Steal the Show Garter Belt for $29 as well as the Steal the Show ’80s Style Hipster Brazilian underwear for $18, the same piece JLo donned for her promotional post.

Jennifer Lopez shares her exercise routine

The star opened up about her exercise routine with Hello! in 2021.

Talking with the magazine just over a year ago, Jennifer shared that working out not only does her physique wonders but also helps her mentally.

“I am 100 percent convinced that working out is part of what makes me so happy,” Jennifer said of her exercise. “Dance has always been a huge part of my life and taking the time to move my body and do something that’s so good for me is key to my happiness.”

Aside from getting in her sweat sessions, Jennifer said hydration is also her key to staying healthy from the inside out and drinking lots of water just before her workout to ensure her body has fuel to push her through.

While the in-the-moment work is partially responsible for the star’s amazingly toned figure, Jennifer also ensures to increase the benefits of her workouts by eating mindfully.

Celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson talked about Jennifer’s eating habits, saying, “I have her eating very clean because she needs really good fuel for all the things that she’s doing.”

“It’s all organic and it’s all very well thought out, with the balance of very high-quality proteins and a lot of nutrient-dense food… everything is fresh,” Tracy said, as shared by Hello!

Along with getting help from Tracy and putting in her own efforts on the side, Jennifer said that she has dabbled with veganism in the past, following the birth of her twins, to lose weight safely and quickly.