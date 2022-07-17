Jennifer Lopez stuns between the sheets with ‘deets’

Jennifer Lopez smiles close up. Pic credit: @jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez is stunning between the sheets as she smiles from her bed and offers some “deets.”

Posting for her 218 million Instagram followers today, the singing superstar promoted her biggest brand – herself – just as media outlets began to explode with reports that she and Ben Affleck have tied the knot in an intimate wedding.

Making no mention of the rumors that she and 49-year-old Affleck are now husband and wife, JLo posed makeup-free and looking flawless as ever while wearing nothing but the bedsheets covering her.

The Jenny From The Block hitmaker sent out a confident smile as she held up a smartphone, also peeping her toned arms as she chilled out and wrote:

“Sadie! #ifkyk Go OnTheJLO for all the deets.”

Fans were then urged to check the American Idol face’s bio.

On The JLO offers fans access to news and special experiences. The star’s post is likely to be trumped by the news that she and actor Ben have reportedly gotten married, this after they obtained a marriage license in Nevada over the weekend.

Sign up for our newsletter!

People reports that the lovebirds married in a “small” ceremony. “It was super, super small. They just wanted to be married, so they got married,” a source tells the media outlet.

Jennifer Lopez reportedly married to Ben Affleck

April 2022 marked JLo and Ben getting engaged – the couple began dating in July 2022 and did get engaged that year but postponed their wedding days before it was due to happen. Earlier this year, they were spotted househunting, with a Hollywood Life source reporting:

“Jen has a big family, so she’s definitely looking for something that has enough room to entertain and host company. She’s also looking for plenty of space for all of their kids to live comfortably, and of course the extras like a huge pool, walk-in closets, etc.” The insider continued: “They want this to be their forever home where they can raise their kids together. Jen has a lot on her wish list, but she’s confident they can find the perfect place.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stay quiet on wedding reports

Lopez is a mother to twins Emme and Max; both shared with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck, meanwhile, is a dad to three kids shared with his ex, actress Jennifer Garner. Before getting back with Affleck, Jennifer was engaged to former baseball star Alex Rodriguez. Neither she nor Affleck has commented on today’s wedding reports.