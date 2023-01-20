Jennifer Lopez has a brand new movie coming out, and she has started strong on her press tour with red carpets, talk show appearances, and social media posts detailing every move.

The wife of Ben Affleck shared a four-part carousel on Instagram, where she has amassed 232 million followers.

The pictures showed the Bronx native striking a series of poses with warm lighting and a gorgeous gown.

As Jennifer revealed in a caption accompanying the post, her look took an army to create.

And Jennifer’s team should be proud because they created a visual masterpiece, with the singer’s hair, makeup, and outfit on point.

The late-night show appearance seemed to secure the social media seal of approval, with one million+ likes.

Jennifer Lopez stuns before Jimmy Kimmel Live in Giambattista Valli dress

The first image featured Jennifer striking a pose in front of green, tan, and white wallpaper. She glowed as the camera flashed, serving a piercing gaze into the camera.

Another picture showed Jennifer taking a selfie while pursing her lips. She stood against a metallic wallpaper with geometric patterns.

Jennifer was sure to tag her team of stylists and creative personalities in her caption. She kept the caption simple, writing “Hi” along with those names.

Stylist Mariel Haenn helped snag Jennifer’s dress, which was a spaghetti strap and criss-cross design by Giambattista Valli. The gown had tulle and lace decorating the straps, adding a feminine vibe to the ensemble. The designer garment also featured a white bow prominently shown on the bodice. The material was semi-sheer and completely beautiful.

As for Jennifer’s makeup, she sported a youthful glow, with rosy cheeks and brown liner around her eyes, thanks to celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips.

Celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons created Jennifer’s perfect beachy waves, with a center part and a chic look. The curls helped bring to life the highlights in Jennifer’s light brown hair, with honey shades popping with her tresses.

The triple-threat talent’s new movie was cleverly slated for a Valentine’s Day adjacent release–a big money-maker in the romantic comedy genre.

Jennifer Lopez talks beauty secrets

The secret to the Jennifer Lopez glow may be simpler than one might imagine.

Jennifer has promoted BODYARMOR SportWater, in the past, pH-balanced water with added electrolytes.

However, one mustn’t look solely to BODYARMOR SportWater as the only viable option.

Old-fashioned water could do the trick, and Jennifer has attributed the life force to her glowing skin.

She told PEOPLE, “Sorry, it’s true! I think drinking lots of water and fresh foods with lots of fruits and vegetables (I keep [them] with me at all times) all play into the quality of skin’s appearance.”