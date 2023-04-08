In the competitive world of show business, few people have enjoyed the career longevity of Jennifer Lopez.

With campaigns like her latest, the New York native proved that she remained a driving force into her fifties.

Recently, the triple threat superstar became the newest brand ambassador for European lingerie company Intimissimi.

Jennifer immediately got to work, using her extensive social media platform to promote the brand.

Heading into the weekend, Jennifer took to her Instagram Stories to share an Intimissimi design from the latest Italian-themed campaign.

The image saw Jennifer posing on a well-constructed bed, gazing at the camera and rocking a blue ensemble. The wife of Ben Affleck also shared a link for curious fans to check out the Intimissimi designs on the brand’s website.

Jennifer Lopez is gorgeous for a new Intimissimi collection. Pic credit: @jlo/Instagram

Some might recognize that background from another Intimissimi shoot released last week.

Jennifer Lopez creates magic with Intimissimi

Late last month, the singer took to her Instagram account to unveil a video showcasing her wearing a stunning fuchsia lingerie set.

As Jennifer revealed in a subsequent caption, the Intimissimi shoot was all about Italy.

The captivating imagery, and Jennifer’s sultry energy, set the stage for a partnership destined for greatness.

The video, which took place with the picturesque backdrop of Italy, showed Jennifer singing in bed and living la dolce vita.

However, while dancing and singing in her room, Jennifer received a slight interruption. Jennifer looked out the window and saw paparazzi snapping pictures in a bush. The Gigli actress investigated briefly before resuming her activities of song and dance.

Jennifer wore the Pretty Flowers Sofia Balconette Bra in Valentine Pink/Ivory throughout the campaign. The undergarment top also comes in Digital Turquoise/Ivory, which Jennifer sported in a recent IG share.

As for the bottoms, Jennifer paired the undergarment top with the Intimissimi Pretty Flowers Panties in Valentine Pink/Ivory, which retail for $18.

Jennifer captioned the amusing clip, “Italia, Amore, @intimissimiofficial. The new campaign is finally out!”

As it turns out, this wasn’t Jennifer’s first campaign with the company.

Jennifer Lopez joins Intimissimi as ambassador

Intimissimi tapped Jennifer Lopez to elevate its brand to new heights in September.

As WWD reported, Intimissimi selected the American songstress, further solidifying its influence in fashion markets around the globe.

Since both Jennifer and Intimissimi convey sophistication and confidence, the partnership was perfect for both parties.

Jennifer got to work, posting self-care-themed Intimissimi shoots with bright colors and an airy ambiance.

As fans and fashionistas eagerly await more stunning collaborations between these two forces, one thing is certain — Jennifer and Intimissimi will deliver magic.