Jennifer Lopez continues to stun her fans with her gorgeous red carpet looks, and her ensemble for the 2023 Grammys was no exception.

Jenny from the Block put her best fashion foot forward as she headed to the prestigious music awards.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday evening, J.Lo shared her look for the star-studded event, and as usual, she didn’t disappoint.

The brunette beauty first posed from inside her car to capture a striking selfie, showing off her flawless hair, makeup, and wardrobe.

Styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, J.Lo went bold with a Gucci crystal-embellished gown and a statement necklace fashioned after a snake.

Her navy blue dress featured a plunging neckline, visible in a second slide, where she posed for a stunning snap with impeccable lighting.

Jennifer Lopez is the epitome of glamour in Gucci for the Grammys

The sleeves on J.Lo’s gown were made entirely of strands of crystals, which flowed down her arms and lined the stitching on the bodice, and the bottom half of the dress was sheer with a thigh-high slit and a statement-making ruffled train. She added silver platform heels with ankle straps to elevate her look.

J.Lo wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style with loose waves, channeling old Hollywood glamour. Her makeup, compliments of Mary Phillips, was perfection, with light pink cheeks and lips, shimmery eyeshadow, and flirty lashes.

To add to the fashion-forward aesthetic, J.Lo added some silver dangle earrings and wore her green engagement ring and blue-stoned wedding ring from Ben Affleck. She completed the look with a baby pink manicure from Tom Bachik, nail stylist to the stars.

Along with tagging everyone responsible for her look for the star-studded evening, Jennifer captioned her post, “Hi #Grammys 🤍💙” and added the hashtag #ThisIsMeNow.

J.Lo looks fantastic at 53 thanks to her disciplined diet and fitness regime

At 53 years old, Jennifer continues to defy her age with her beauty and her incredible body. She works hard to stay in shape, training for about an hour four to five times per week.

With each workout, Jennifer focuses on a different body part. On ab day, the singer and dancer performs a grueling set of hanging ab raises, rope crunches, and weighted incline sit-ups.

Leg day typically involves weighted rope crunches, supported lunges, sumo squats with dumbbells, hanging leg raises, calf raises, leg presses, seated leg extensions, and weighted hip thrusts. It’s no wonder she’s kept her lower half looking so incredible.

Obviously, J.Lo doesn’t skip glute day and also works out her arms to maintain her enviable physique. As far as her diet goes, she’s extremely regimented in the kitchen too.

Jennifer sticks to nutrient-dense, organic foods, focusing on high-protein, fresh options. Her trainer, Dodd Romero, says she avoids processed foods and instead opts for things like egg whites, turkey, salmon, and healthy fats.

Despite her seemingly superhuman diet regimen, Jennifer does indulge in cheat days once a week. Jennifer’s go-to guilty pleasure? A chocolate chip cookie — a girl’s gotta indulge, right?

As if her diet weren’t strict enough, Jennifer also avoids sugar. But when craving something sweet, she aims for sugar-free versions of Jello, popsicles, and protein shakes. Alcohol and caffeine are big no-nos for J.Lo, further proving that her dedication is unmatched. It’s easy to see how Jennifer has managed to captivate audiences for decades.