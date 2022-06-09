Jennifer Lopez sizzles in skintight nude catsuit

JLo attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Looking fabulous as ever, Jennifer Lopez appeared on Good Morning America to discuss a new partnership to help young Latinas chase their dreams and help others.

JLo will be the ambassador for the partnership involving Goldman Sachs and Grameen America’s $14 billion loan program aiding entrepreneurs in the Latina community.

The 52-year-old revealed her GMA wardrobe choice on social media less than a week before the premiere of a new Netflix documentary which puts the spotlight on her career.

JLo shows off skintight nude catsuit from GMA

Thursday’s Good Morning America featured John Quinones speaking with award-winning singer and actor Jennifer Lopez. For her GMA appearance, JLo went with a monochrome vibe and looked stunning in her skintight nude catsuit, which she shared photos of on her Instagram page.

Per Harper’s Bazaar, the head-to-toe outfit came from Michael Kors Collection, with the caramel catsuit wrapped by a thick nude belt around her waist. JLo also rocked an amber-tinted pair of sunglasses and light brown pumps for the 70s-inspired look.

Adding to her stylish appearance, the Super Bowl halftime performer carried a caramel purse with a black handle and wore a knee-length coat over the outfit, as displayed in images from the GMA Studio.

Her photo series racked up over 500,000 Likes and 5,400-plus comments as of this writing, which is no surprise based on Jennifer Lopez having a huge Instagram following of 212 million and counting.

JLo, who turns 53 in July, had a busy past week of activities. In addition to GMA, it also included her accepting the MTV Generation Award at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and stepping out for the premiere of her Netflix documentary.

Just like her skintight nude catsuit for GMA, she looked fashionable and nailed each outfit she wore for the big events.

JLo Netflix documentary spotlights Super Bowl halftime issues

In addition to serving as an ambassador for the new partnership between Goldman Sachs and Grameen America, JLo is the focal point of the upcoming Netflix documentary Halftime.

The documentary puts Lopez’s career under the spotlight, including extensive coverage of her experiences as one of the headline performers for Super Bowl LIV’s halftime show.

Shakira joined her for a halftime show which was generally well-received by many viewers, although some felt the dance moves on display were too much for the live telecast.

Lopez mentioned in the documentary that having two performers was also a significant issue, as it created problems with the available time they had to perform.

“We have six f***ing minutes. We have 30 seconds of a song, and if we take a minute, that’s it, we’ve got five left. But, there’s got to be certain songs that we sing, though. We have to have our singing moments. It’s not going to be a dance f***king revue. We have to sing our message,” JLo said.

JLo’s manager, Benny Medina, also spoke about how it was “an insult” to not have either JLo or Shakira headline on their own.

“Typically, you have one headliner at a Super Bowl. That headliner constructs a show, and, should they choose to have other guests, that’s their choice. It was an insult to say you needed two Latinas to do the job that one artist historically has done,” Medina said.

Based on Sports Illustrated’s report, that will be just one of the issues that JLo and company experienced with the halftime show, as others will be presented in the documentary.

The Netflix documentary Halftime arrives on the streaming platform on June 14.