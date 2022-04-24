Jennifer Lopez sizzles in red thigh-skimming minidress for dinner

Jennifer Lopez was spotted in a figure-hugging dress in West Hollywood this weekend. Pic credit: Backgrid

Jennifer Lopez stunned fans and paparazzi this weekend when she arrived for dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood. The 52-year-old actress showed off her toned thighs and fit figure in a red minidress.

The red dress featured a high neckline and long sleeves that paired well with thigh-high Christian Louboutin leather boots. She paired a black and white Chanel purse with the ensemble, keeping her hair loose and flowing.

Her look was further accessorized by gold hoop earrings, a glittering diamond bracelet, and several different rings, likely including the huge green diamond that Ben Affleck recently used to propose to her.

See Jennifer Lopez stun in red minidress

JLo complemented her outfit with a smoky eye and lush lashes, as well as a hint of blush and lipgloss. The natural-looking makeup allowed onlookers to enjoy her outfit that much more.

JLo is known for her taste in fashion as she frequently shares her hot new looks with her social media followers, but the red mini dress took her style to the next level with its figure-hugging look.

While Craig’s is known for celebrity sitings, it’s not every day that Jennifer Lopez might appear to grace diners with her presence. As she turned heads with her arrival, onlookers noticed that something, or rather someone, was missing.

Pic credit: Backgrid

JLo’s second-time fiance Ben Affleck was not with her for her outing this weekend, although the two have reportedly been househunting in Los Angeles. His absence was noted as rumors circulated that the 49-year-old actor was using the celebrity dating app Raya.

Is Ben Affleck using celebrity dating app, Raya?

Last year, popular TikTok star Nivine Jay claimed that she matched with Ben Affleck on the dating app Raya. Following their meeting, Nivine shared their encounter in a TikTok video.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She admitted that she first thought it was a fake profile pretending to be Ben Affleck and unmatched him, but then he sent her a video through Instagram asking why she unmatched him.

Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan also claimed that she matched with Ben on Raya, admitting during an episode in Season 5 that “he may or may not have asked to grab coffee a few times.” However, Emma admitted she didn’t meet up with him.

Since then, a representative for Ben has revealed that he has not been active on Raya “for several years.” Now that the rumor is put to rest, Bennifer fans can keep celebrating because it doesn’t look like Ben is going anywhere.