Jennifer Lopez looked stunning in sparkles as she stepped out to attend the premiere of her latest movie, Shotgun Wedding, this week.

The Jenny From The Block singer wore a semi-sheer crystal-encrusted gown with a flowing train by Valentino. Underneath the transparent overlay, we saw a peep of a nude bodysuit and a yellow sash that cinched Jennifer’s tiny waist.

She accessorized her glamorous look with a matching yellow box clutch bag and statement diamond earrings in an art deco style.

The 53-year-old wore her long dark hair pulled back into a coiffed updo and had a flawless glowing makeup look which she revealed was by her own cosmetics range, JLo Beauty.

She shared the photos of her look with her 232 million Instagram followers and wrote in the caption, “@shotgunweddingmovie World Premiere 🤍@primevideo.”

Shotgun Wedding will be released on Prime Video on January 27 and stars Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Coolidge.

Jennifer Lopez wishes her fans a ‘Happy Jennuary”

After the premiere, Jennifer shared a sneak peek of the afterparty when she went live on Instagram. The video she later posted showed Jennifer chatting with her co-star Jennifer Coolidge before realizing she was being filmed and exclaiming, “oh, are we live?!”

The Jennifer duo smiled for the camera before Lopez said of Coolidge, “this woman was fantastic!”

She went on to pan the camera around and pull her husband, Ben Affleck, up onto his feet for a kiss, saying, “I’m here with my hubby; we’re having a good time!”

Jennifer looked stunning wearing a glittery dress with rows of white ruffles and crystal-studded stockings.

She posted the video and wrote, “HAPPY JENNUARY! Live at the @shotgunweddingmovie after party 🎉 🤍 @primevideo @jennifercoolidge.”

Jennifer Lopez launches new Jlo Body products

After introducing Jlo Body Targeted Booty Balm in July 2022, Jennifer recently introduced two new body products into her range.

The Ultimate Body Serum and Hydrating Body Cream now complete the trio of potions which aim to give you more radiant, toned, and smooth skin.

Jennifer shared a video on social media where she explained the benefits of the launch and looked glowing wearing a rose gold silk pajama set by the lingerie brand, Intimissimi.

She wrote in a caption, “When #JLoBody launched in July with the drop of Booty Balm, we promised you that was just the beginning. This Body Serum and Body Cream boost my all over glow AND my confidence.”