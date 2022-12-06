Jennifer Lopez is showing skin in a pink two-piece spandex set to promote BODYARMOR hydration. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Jennifer Lopez showed off a beverage and her incredibly toned figure with a recent share on social media.

Jennifer has been working extra hard as she commemorated the 20th anniversary of her album, This Is Me… Then. On the day of the This Is Me… Then anniversary, J.Lo announced her first album in eight years, aptly titled This Is Me… Now.

Although J.Lo’s album anniversary and new release have kept her busy, the singer had time to promote a drink, BODYARMOR, on her Instagram Stories.

Jennifer put her 227 million Instagram followers to good use, promoting hydration and showing her fit figure.

The triple threat rocked a matching pink two-piece with a sports bra and high-waisted pair of shorts.

Jennifer flexed her bicep while holding the bottle of BODYARMOR with sweat glistening on her toned arm.

Jennifer Lopez promotes BODYARMOR

Jennifer turned to the side against a gray backdrop, showing her killer curves, which she had undoubtedly worked hard to achieve.

J.Lo’s long, light-brown locks were in a ponytail and parted in the center. She kept the accessories simple with small gold hoop earrings.

The Selena star rocked a J.Lo glow with long lashes, bronzed cheeks, and highlighter.

The image served as Motivational Monday content, with Jennifer’s toned arms potentially inspiring her followers.

Jennifer held BODYARMOR SportWater, the specific drink that she touted. SportWater has a pH of 9+ with added electrolytes to promote all-day hydration.

For those out of the loop, some claim that alkaline waters can ward off diseases like cancer because they are thought to regulate the acidity of the human body. Others have suggested that alkaline water moves through the body easier because of the pH level, causing a person to become more hydrated.

Hydration has certainly been an important component in Jennifer’s beauty routine.

Jennifer Lopez talks beauty secrets

Jennifer Lopez spoke about her beauty secrets and highlighted the importance of hydration and SPF. As Jennifer explained, she rocked SPF even when it was cloudy, a tradition she learned as a young woman in her teens.

She also touted the benefits of old-fashioned water.

Jennifer told PEOPLE, “Sorry, it’s true! I think drinking lots of water and fresh foods with lots of fruits and vegetables (I keep [them] with me at all time) all play into the quality of skin’s appearance.”

Whatever Jennifer is doing is clearly working–the Hollywood star looks amazing.