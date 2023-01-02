Jennifer Lopez shows off toned body for big announcement

Jennifer Lopez pictured at the Film Independent Spirit Awards held at Santa Monica Beach. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kazuki Hirata/HollywoodNewsWire

Jenner Lopez is the perfect model for her skincare line, JLO Beauty, as she showed a lot of skin with a topless snap to promote her brand.

The stunning singer and actress had her arms crossed over her chest in the photo for the huge announcement.

The clip promotes two new products, the Tighten + Tease Ultimate Body Serum, for a “more radiant, brighter-looking appearance.”

The other is The Smooth + Seduce Hydrating Body Cream, which she says provides “immediate hydration while helping reduce the appearance of skin dimpling and loss of firmness.”

JLo said that she uses the Body Serum daily on her legs, arms, chest, and stomach area and uses the Body Cream twice daily to keep her skin hydrated.

Lopez made the announcement just after Christmas as she continues to expand her beauty and skincare brand.

Jennifer Lopez reveals her JLO Beauty skincare routine with Vogue

Lopez took Vogue through her skincare routine, showing how she maintains her youthful appearance.

The 53-year-old starts by cleaning her face with the JLO Beauty cleansers to get rid of her makeup in the video.

“I’ve always had a very simple skincare routine, and JLo Beauty was very much about that,” she explains in the video as she lathers on the cleanser.

She used the JLO Serum after washing her face and said that sleep is part of her skincare routine and uses the rule of either under 4 hours sleep or over 7 hours as a trick to get sleep.

Along with a good night’s sleep, the Hollywood star says she uses sunscreen daily as she is seen applying her brand’s SPF-infused moisturizer to her face.

“The truth is if you start young, it will make a huge difference,” Lopez said regarding using sunscreen.

She adds La Mer lip balm and the JLo Beauty eye cream before going into her makeup routine.

Ben Affleck is heavily featured in Jennifer Lopez’s 2022 carousel video

In a sweet video summing up the year, Lopez said it was one of the best of her 53 years.

It’s no surprise that her new husband, Ben Affleck, is featured in several portions of the clip, which shows them kissing and exchanging vows on their wedding day.

She began dating Affleck again in 2021 after splitting from Alex Rodriguez.

In April last year, Lopez announced their second engagement, 20 years after the first proposal, and they tied the knot on July 16, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Lopez later opened up about how their split decades ago affected her, stating that she felt like “she was going to die” in an interview with Apple Music 1 in November last year.