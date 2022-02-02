Jennifer Lopez shows off her incredible figure in a tiny black bra top and hip-baring skirt

Jennifer Lopez shows off her body with new promotional photos on Instagram. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Watch out – Jennifer Lopez is back turning heads with new promo photos on her Instagram Story.

And yeah, before you look – she’s 52 years old.

The triple threat posted a series of four pictures to her Story in a “sexy” black ensemble.

The first photo shows the back out the outfit, which includes a string-like bottom held together by a square mirror detail. Below the reflective piece is a black skirt that falls just below her hips.

The other photos show the top to be a simple black bikini with a similar mirror detail and a string that connects from the skirt to tie around her neck, exposing her midsection.

Jennifer Lopez’s toned body is definitely the star of the show

JLo has been known for her incredible physique over the years, and continues to show that she will not let her six-pack go to waste.

The photos posted on her Story are accompanied with a sticker that reads, “Behind The Scenes,” along with the tags @nytimes and @marrymemovie.

With the background of the photos appearing to be in a high-rise building, it can be concluded that she is shooting promo photos in New York City for her new movie, Marry Me.

Pic credit: @jlo/Instagram

Marry Me will premiere in theaters and on Peacock on February 11th

Her new movie is a classic romantic comedy that has fans excited to see Lopez back on the big screen.

Lopez portrays superstar Kat Valdez, who intends to marry her Grammy-winning partner, Bastian. The two artists have a song together titled Marry Me, which they are set to perform alongside the exchange of their vows in front of a live audience.

When Lopez’s character realizes (before she is about to go on stage) that Bastian has been unfaithful to her, she picks a random audience member who happens to be holding a “Marry Me” sign to wed instead.

She chooses Owen Wilson‘s character, Charlie, and the two strangers get married on stage in front of thousands of people.

Watch the trailer for the new movie below:

Since Jennifer is playing an international superstar in her movie who is cheated on, it’s no wonder her behind-the-scenes promotional photos have such a jaw-dropping effect.

In the The New York Times article for which JLo was shooting these photos, she correlates her global stardom to that of her character’s. The article explains that her new movie is “in some sense an explanation of what it’s like to exist under Lopez’s spotlight,” something she calls “a very specific life.”

The article also showcases the actual photos that came out of the “behind-the-scenes” photos she posted, shot by Chantal Anderson.

With her new movie premiering on Valentine’s Day weekend, fans will be sure to be on the lookout for more outfits and content posted by the celebrity to promote the film – especially if she’s showing off her figure in a tiny, risqué, “my soon-to-be-husband just cheated on me” sort-of-way.