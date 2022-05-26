Jennifer Lopez shows off her famous curves in a sleek nude dress on dinner date with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is a vision in a figure-hugging nude dress for a date night with Ben Affleck. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie Nelson

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted out for a romantic dinner date again this week with a lowkey trip to Nerano in Beverly Hills.

The 52-year-old Marry Me star looked absolutely smitten as she headed into the restaurant with a dressed-down Affleck while dressed to impress in a figure-hugging nude dress that hugged every curve to perfection.

The pair looked pretty happy considering a recent round of marriage rumors claiming Affleck is dragging his feet after proposing to Jennifer, who is said to be in a rush to get married.

Jennifer Lopez has that J.Lo glow during romantic date night with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is a master at many things, and one of them happens to be putting together a monochromatic, classic look like the date night ensemble she wore earlier this week.

Lopez paired her figure-hugging nude dress with a nude belt and purse, finishing up her look with clear-strapped heels. A slit up the side of her calf-length skirt showed off shapely legs.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hold hands on the way to dinner in Beverly Hills. Pic credit: Backgrid

Ben Affleck was less polished than his multi-hyphenate fiancee as he wore a blue button-down shirt untucked with an open black jacket over khaki slacks and some well-loved brown boots. Lopez slicked her hair back into a bun for a sleek, polished look.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez headed to dinner in Beverly Hills. Pic credit: Backgrid

Did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hit a relationship snag?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck look relaxed and happy as they headed to dinner at Nerano, which conflicts with recent reports that they may not see eye-to-eye when it comes to wedding planning.

An Us Weekly source recently claimed that J.Lo is trying to get married “sooner rather than later” but that Ben Affleck doesn’t see any reason to rush things.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Jennifer will tell you she’s not in a rush to get married, but her friends think otherwise,” the J.Lo insider claimed, continuing, “The truth is that if Ben wanted to push this forward as early as this summer, she’d be totally down with that.”

It doesn’t sound like J.Lo fans should be on wedding watch just yet though. It was also said that Lopez wants to celebrate this union in a big way, and it’s no secret that wedding planning takes time, especially if they want to pull off an over-the-top wedding that no one will forget.