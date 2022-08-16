Jennifer Lopez shows off famous legs in short shorts for Manhattan shopping

Jennifer Lopez rocks an oversized shirt and shorts while strolling in New York City. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dennis Van Tine/StarMaxWorldwide

Jennifer Lopez has taken the city streets by storm with her latest mark of Manhattan fashion.

The megastar, who recently turned 53, has surely been busy keeping up with her nonstop summer — releasing her own Netflix documentary Halftime, marrying Ben Affleck in a quickie Vegas ceremony, and jetting off to Paris for a romantic honeymoon alongside.

However, the triple threat seems to be back in the states and working on the future of her ever-evolving, successful career as one of the biggest entertainers in the business.

She was recently spotted walking out of a store in New York City on Sunday in a seemingly comfortable outfit.

The pop icon looked down from behind a pair of gradient shades with her hair pulled back into a low ponytail.

Although the hues of Lopez’s outfit were mainly diluted, she added a pop of color with her cross-body Gucci bag that showed off the brand’s signature green and red strap.