Jennifer Lopez shows off famous legs in short shorts for Manhattan shopping

Jennifer Lopez has taken the city streets by storm with her latest mark of Manhattan fashion.
The megastar, who recently turned 53, has surely been busy keeping up with her nonstop summer — releasing her own Netflix documentary Halftime, marrying Ben Affleck in a quickie Vegas ceremony, and jetting off to Paris for a romantic honeymoon alongside.
However, the triple threat seems to be back in the statesand working on the future of her ever-evolving, successful career as one of the biggest entertainers in the business.
She was recently spotted walking out of a store in New York City on Sunday in a seemingly comfortable outfit.
The pop icon looked down from behind a pair of gradient shades with her hair pulled back into a low ponytail.
Although the hues of Lopez’s outfit were mainly diluted, she added a pop of color with her cross-body Gucci bag that showed off the brand’s signature green and red strap.
Jennifer Lopez showed off her legs in shorts and an oversized shirt
The Selena star took on the concrete jungle in an oversized, white button-up long sleeve top. In true J.Lo fashion, the singer had the collar popped just enough so that her large, silver hoop earrings could still be seen.
She also showed off her toned legs in a pair of tight, grey biker shorts that landed mid-thigh on her.
To finish off the look, Lopez added in some low-top white sneakers that also seemed to feature a sort of script writing on the outside of the shoes.
Jennifer Lopez’s Paris honeymoon with Ben Affleck
On July 16, Lopez and her now-husband Ben Affleck took the altar of A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas to say their vows quickly before the venue was set to close for the night.
After Lopez and Affleck had broken off a previous engagement back in 2004 and rekindled their romance nearly 20 years later in early 2021, the two claimed that the whirlwind ceremony happened exactly the way they had always wanted.
The newlyweds then packed up for their Parisian getaway, where they also brought along their children: Jennifer’s twins Emme and Max, 14, and Ben’s daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13.
During the honeymoon, the couple was spotted all around the City of Love sharing PDA and enjoying multiple meals at upscale eateries.
Lopez also turned 53 while on the getaway, where she took on Paris in a pink ensemble to celebrate at LouLou restaurant next to her blended family.
Since their return from France, it seems as if Lopez is now officially settling back into her day-to-day life as she has been seen heading into a dance studio in Los Angeles and making moves throughout the streets of New York.