Jennifer Lopez shows off amazing figure in thigh-skimming shorts for Josh Duhamel snuggle

Jennifer Lopez showed off her enviable figure in a recent look at her new movie with fellow actor Josh Duhamel.

The New York City native has been very busy as of late, as she’s been focusing more on her acting career.

Jennifer recently shared a still from her new romantic comedy, Shotgun Wedding, and she looked phenomenal.

In the photo she shared via Instagram Stories, Josh holds Jennifer in a loving embrace as the two stare longingly into one another’s eyes.

The pair is dressed casually, Josh in a t-shirt and sweatpants and Jennifer in a white cropped t-shirt and pink athletic shorts.

The athleisure Daisy Dukes highlighted Jennifer’s firm and toned rear end proving the 53-year-old has not let her famous, curvy figure get out of shape.

The actress used a countdown filter with the date “1.27.2023” to promote the release of her new movie, which will hit Prime Video early next year.

Jennifer Lopez to star in romantic comedy ‘Shotgun Wedding’

Shotgun Wedding is about a couple’s wedding being hijacked by criminals. The soon-to-be husband and wife rediscover why they fell in love as they try to save their loved ones.

The movie features actors like Jennifer Coolidge, Cheech Marin, and Lenny Kravitz.

The JLo Beauty founder must have marriage on the brain as she also recently starred in Marry Me alongside Owen Wilson.

But playing a bride-to-be shouldn’t be too difficult as newlywed Jennifer was recently a beautiful bride in her personal life.

Jennifer and Ben Affleck tie the knot

Jennifer is no stranger to romantic comedies, starring in classic movies like The Wedding Planner and Monster-in-Law.

But she recently got her own fairytale when she married ex-fiance and actor Ben Affleck.

Nearly 20 years after the couple was first engaged, they rekindled their romance and wedded first in Las Vegas and then in a more traditional, private ceremony in Georgia.

It’s neither Jennifer nor Ben’s first shot at marriage. Both have tried their hand at marriage in the past, though for JLo, this is her fourth attempt at happily ever after.

However, it’s clear Jennifer is not letting past heartbreaks stop her. JLo was in a highly publicized relationship with ex-baseball player Alex Rodriguez which ended after years of dating and a broken engagement.

But it seems that Jennifer’s love life has come full circle after her reunion and marriage to Ben.