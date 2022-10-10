Jennifer Lopez shows off amazing abs in cozy crop top while exiting private jet

Jennifer Lopez shows off her amazing abs while getting off her private jet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Raoul Gatchalian/StarMaxWorldwide

Jennifer Lopez looked stunning once again as she showcased her amazing abs while getting off of her private jet.

The 53-year-old actress, dancer, and singer has made quite an impressionable impact on the world as she has proven time and time again that she’s a woman of endless talents.

Lopez appeared in the public for the first time back in 1991 as a Fly Girl dancer on the sketch comedy television series In Living Color, where she remained a regular until she decided to pursue an acting career just a couple of years later in 1993.

It goes without saying that the multi-skilled star has found her niche, which has inevitably led her to the successful career that she has now.

Even more recently, Lopez shocked her millions of fans as she was spotted getting out of her private jet while showing off her hourglass figure.

The singer looked incredibly fit as she rocked a comfy crop top and sweatpants.

Jennifer Lopez looks sexy in her all-pink attire

Lopez walked out of her jet looking effortlessly gorgeous as she rocked an all-pink sweatsuit.

The singer wore a baby pink cropped sweater which showcased her toned abs and muscular physique.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She wore matching pink sweatpants for the bottoms and paired them with classic white sneakers.

Lopez then accessorized with a seafoam green purse, silver hoop earrings, a beautiful diamond bracelet, and matching diamond rings.

The singer had her long brown hair thrown back into a loose pigtail as her face naturally glowed.

Jennifer Lopez looks pretty in her all-pink attire. Pic credit: Snorlax/MEGA

Lopez was seemingly excited about getting off the plane as she landed back home in LA after some time spent in Miami with her husband, Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez teases her new movie

Lopez recently uploaded a new video to her Instagram, which she shared with her 224 million followers.

The star happily announced the release date of her new movie, Shotgun Wedding, which will be available on Prime Video in January of next year.

Lopez not only shared the release date but a little sneak peek of the movie’s trailer as well.

She captioned it, “✨ #ShotgunWedding hits @PrimeVideo1.27.23 ✨ #LiterallySaveTheDay #NuyoricanProductions.”

Celebrity friends like Lenny Kravitz and Kerry Washington also showed their support in the comment section.

Pic credit: @jlo/Instagram

It’s apparent that Lopez is well supported by both her fans and close friends as she successfully accomplishes another big acting role.