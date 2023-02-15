Millions of people worldwide celebrated love, including Jennifer Lopez, who showed adoration for her husband of less than one year, Ben Affleck.

The triple-threat talent shared a Valentine’s Day-themed post on her Instagram, where she has amassed 234 million followers.

The post had a lot of content for fans to enjoy, including a new rib tattoo and previously unseen pictures featuring the couple.

As Jennifer revealed in a subsequent caption, fans who subscribe to her site, On The JLo, will receive more pictures soon.

But for now, Jennifer left more than enough for her fans to view.

Jennifer started the carousel strong with a mirror selfie featuring her brand-new ink.

Jennifer Lopez shows love to Ben Affleck and unveils new tattoos

As Jennifer held her phone in one hand, she displayed a new tattoo on her rib. She rocked a white crop top, allowing the ink to be visible. It looked like the tattoo was an infinity symbol, with Ben and Jen’s names integrated into the shape. There was an arrow shooting through the design, adding a unique touch.

The second picture showed Jennifer’s man with closed eyes and a smile.

The third shot featured what appeared to be Ben’s ink on his back. The tattoo included two crossed arrows and the letters “J” and “B.”

The following three photos showed Jennifer and Ben engaged in public displays of affection. The two looked to be enjoying one another’s company with smiles and touches.

The last of the three showed Jennifer in a neon yellow string bikini, sitting on a boat with Ben to her rear. This photo was reminiscent of the 2004 scenes from Jennifer’s Jenny from the Block video. As fans might recall, the pictures from the South of France took the internet by storm.

Jennifer’s caption praised “commitment” and referenced her new tattoo.

She wrote, “Commitment ♾️ Happy Valentine’s Day my love 🤍 (Look for more deets on VDay coming #OnTheJLo soon…) #CommitmentIsSexy #ThisIsUsThen #ThisIsUsNow #ThisIsMeNow.”

Before getting her rib tattoo, Jennifer recorded a commercial for a recent partnership, Intimissimi.

Jennifer Lopez stuns in new Intimissimi campaign

Jennifer teamed up with lingerie giant Intimissimi as a global brand ambassador for the company.

Intimissimi has used people like Jennifer, Heidi and Leni Klum, and Chiara Ferragni, to increase its presence, particularly in North America.

The wife of Ben Affleck went to work last week, rocking a blue Intimissimi set in time for Valentine’s Day. Jennifer looked gorgeous as she struck poses in her blue attire.

She wore the Intimissimi Steal the Show Balconette Bra in the color Digital Turquoise with a retail price of $69.

She paired the top with the Intimissimi Steal the Show ’8’80style Hipster Brazilian underwear, also in Digital Turquoise and retailing for $18.

Jennifer continues to be a force to reckon with in the industry and a fabulous spokesperson.