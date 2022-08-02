Jennifer Lopez shows age-defying curves as she slips into skimpy swimsuits in Capri

Jennifer Lopez showed off her age-defying body in skimpy swimsuits in Capri. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Jennifer Lopez may have just returned from a romantic honeymoon with her new husband Ben Affleck, but she had to get back to work right away.

The triple threat singer, dancer, and actress showed off her age-defying curves in skimpy swimsuits as she took part in a photo shoot on the shores of the Italian island of Capri.

The On the Floor singer donned two different swimsuits as she laid back on a sun lounger in front of the clear blue water.

J.Lo. smiled as she leaned back on a blue chair, wearing a bright yellow one-piece swimsuit that exposed some side cleavage. She paired it with a colorful blue, yellow, white, and red headband worn far up on her forehead — giving a very 70s vibe.

She accessorized the look with gold-rimmed purple sunglasses and gold hoop earrings, while also wearing a full face of makeup. The singer was seen enjoying a beverage as she laughed and chatted with people nearby.

Jen was seen wearing a white one-piece swimsuit that was cinched in at the waist with a belt that also featured cut-outs in the back.

Jennifer Lopez was spotted on the island of Capri in swimsuits and a floral dress

Jen changed up her accessories for that swimsuit, donning several gold bracelets of varying sizes on each wrist as she let her hair down.

The Marry Me star was seen laying down on her back as she munched on fresh fruit and chatted with stylists.

Click here for the swimsuit photos published exclusively by Daily Mail.

Jen was spotted on the island of Capri earlier, strolling around in a Dolce & Gabbana white, floral printed mini dress that featured tied sleeves and a puffy bottom.

Her hair was pulled back in a chic bun and she wore purple sunglasses while carrying a coveted Hermès wicker purse.

Jennifer Lopez was headlining the UNICEF gala for Ukraine

Jen was visiting the island for work, headlining the UNICEF gala for aid to war-torn Ukraine. She performed at the Certosa di San Giacomo monastery in one of her famously crazy outfits.

She wore zebra-print flared pants with feathers on the bottom of the legs and a matching crop top. Her hair was down and voluminous and she rocked an elaborate full face of makeup on stage.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recently returned from their Parisian honeymoon

Jennifer recently returned from a very public honeymoon in Paris with Ben Affleck, after the pair eloped during a Las Vegas wedding ceremony on July 17.

She reflected on the impromptu ceremony in her OntheJLo newsletter, talking about the other couples who waited in line with her and Ben, and that they went ahead with the wedding despite the Elvis impersonator not being available.

She concluded the newsletter, writing, “Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things—and worth waiting for.”