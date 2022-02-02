Jennifer Lopez shoots down fan theory that she and Ben Affleck recreated Jenny From the Block moment

Jennifer Lopez shuts down fan rumors about her and Ben Affleck. Pic Credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Jennifer Lopez has shed light on a fan theory.

The singer and actress spoke to People about a rumor that she and Ben Affleck were trying to recreate the iconic yacht scene from Lopez’s music video for Jenny From the Block.

In July 2021, the pair were snapped by paparazzi celebrating Lopez’s birthday on a yacht in St. Tropez.

The two were lying down and Affleck’s hand was placed on Lopez’s derriere over her bikini—just as it was in the music video.

However, Lopez dispelled that theory and said, “We were just on the boat! There was no recreation! I was lying down…It was a trip I like to take for my birthday, but no, we were not intentionally recreating it. I didn’t know there were paparazzi out in the middle of the ocean either!”

Lopez said she found the theory “funny.”

Jennifer Lopez gushes about Ben Affleck

Lopez also gushed about Affleck and how much she appreciates her second chance at love.

She said, “I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him. It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance. When you find somebody and you really, really love them and you get a second chance at that? That is a really rare, precious, beautiful thing, and we don’t take it for granted.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship history

Affleck and Lopez have had a long history together. The pair first met on the set of Gigli in 2001 and they were engaged in 2002 before their high-profile relationship came to an end in 2004.

Lopez then moved on with Marc Anthony and later, Alex Rodriguez. However, after her split from Rodriguez in April 2021, Affleck was spotted going to her house multiple times. The two also went on vacation together to Montana shortly thereafter.

Since then, Lopez and Affleck were spotted on many different occasions. In September 2021, the pair made their first official public event appearance at the 78th Annual Venice Film Festival.

Jennifer Lopez’s new movie

Aside from rekindling her romance with Affleck, Jennifer Lopez is currently promoting her new movie, Marry Me. It is a romantic comedy featuring Owen Wilson, Maluma, Jimmy Fallon, and Sarah Silverman.

In the film, Lopez plays a pop star who spontaneously marries a stranger (Owen Wilson).

The film is set to release on February 11th, 2022.