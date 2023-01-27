Jennifer Lopez was stunning in a chic pantsuit to remind her fans about her new movie.

The singer posted a series of photos to Instagram that showed off her outfit and physique from various angles and one that showed her applying her makeup.

Jennifer sported a black blazer that featured a low V neckline and short sleeves. She paired this with matching black pants that included a slight flair at the end and covered her heels.

The businesswoman shined with multiple gold chain necklaces of varying lengths hanging around her neck. She was also accessorized with gold hoop earrings, bracelets, and her nails were painted shimmery gold.

Jennifer completed her look with black platform heels featuring a clear strap and showed off her nail polish underneath.

The star let her luscious locks loose and effortlessly flowed over her shoulders in voluminous waves. Her makeup was gorgeous, with glossy pink lips, long lashes, and rosy cheeks.

Jennifer Lopez promotes the movie, Shotgun Wedding

Jennifer’s amazing blazer wasn’t just part of a gorgeous outfit; she also posted the look to remind her fans about her latest movie, Shotgun Wedding.

The actress has been regularly promoting the movie and recently did just that while pretty in pink.

The pink dress perfectly complemented Jennifer’s complexion and her glowing skin. The dress hugged her waist and had a rose on the neck.

Her long hair was pulled back, but two strands hung free in the front and framed her face. Her makeup was as lovely as always, with glossy lips, shimmery eyeshadow, and dark lashes.

She accessorized her look with gold rings, bracelets, and earrings. In the last image, she threw on a pink, floor-length coat over the dress, which was absolutely fabulous.

Jennifer Lopez releases new products for JLo Beauty

Jennifer launched JLo Beauty, and it’s been an enormous success. In July, the Booty Balm was released, but that was not the end of the products.

The artist recently dropped the Body Serum and Body Cream to her skincare line, which both look to make the skin radiant. She posted a video to her Instagram that went into further detail about the products and promised great results.

In the video, she explained that the serum would address skin texture, and the cream would help with “hard-to-treat skin dimpling.”

Jennifer included in her caption, “This Body Serum and Body Cream boost my all over glow AND my confidence.”

The stunning video earned well over 200,000 likes and was flooded with thousands of comments.