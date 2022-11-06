Jennifer Lopez is throwing it back in celebration of her third album’s 20th anniversary. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

She may be a millionaire now, but Jennifer Lopez is throwing it back to when she was Jenny from the block.

Jennifer announced over the weekend that she would celebrate the 20th anniversary of her third studio album, This is Me… Then.

As fans may recall, This is Me… Then featured some of Jennifer’s biggest hits, including Jenny from the Block and All I Have.

Yesterday, Jennifer posted a video discussing her album and how the music reflected where she was at that time. She spoke over a montage of her best moments from the album.

More recently, Jennifer posted previously unreleased artwork from the album from photographer Tony Duran.

Jennifer treated her 226 million Instagram followers to her latest reveal.

Jennifer Lopez reveals previously unseen photoshoot

The photos showed Jennifer in a white ruched shirt with a plunging neckline.

She wore a light beanie on her head with her short brown locks falling from the cap. Jennifer sported her infamous J.Lo glow, with natural light creating an airy vibe.

She donned glossy lips, blue eye shadow, and dark mascara for the 2000s makeup look.

Jennifer went braless in the light-colored shirt, which was semi-sheer. She paired the look with matching light shorts in a nude color. J.Lo sat on her knees as she struck a few poses, placing her hand across her chest.

The pose was quite interesting because Jennifer showed her infamous pink engagement ring. The large engagement ring was from Ben Affleck’s first proposal 20 years ago in 2002. Jennifer showed that 20 years had been a full circle moment in more than one way with her latest post.

Jennifer Lopez’s beauty secrets

Jennifer has maintained her glow for the past 50 years, which has been quite impressive to witness. But the triple threat has never been shy about sharing her beauty secrets.

According to Jennifer, two of her key ingredients have been sunscreen and sleep.

Jennifer revealed, “The number one tip is to always get enough sleep. I can’t stress this enough. Ideally I would love to get nine or 10 hours of sleep, but either way, I always make sure I get at least eight.”

Jennifer also touted the importance of wearing sunscreen.

She explained, “Every single day our skin goes through not just sun damage, but environmental damage. And just having a sunscreen on every day will make the difference.”