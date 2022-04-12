Jennifer Lopez shares how Ben Affleck proposed during her bubble bath

Jennifer Lopez shared the sweet way that Ben Affleck proposed to her for the second time. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/David Acosta/Image Press Agency

After rumors began circulating that Ben Affleck had once again proposed to Jennifer Lopez, Bennifer’s engagement was confirmed over the weekend.

20 years after Ben’s original proposal, JLo shared the newest engagement with her fans and followers in her On The JLo newsletter and told fans the story of exactly how it happened.

She started out the heartwarming tale by writing, “Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one kneed and proposed. I was taken totally off guard ad just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again.”

Jennifer Lopez reveals how Ben Affleck proposed to her at home

When Ben proposed for the second time, JLo started crying and was “literally speechless.” Ben had to make sure that her response was a yes— “YES of course that’s a YES.”

She said she felt “incredibly happy and whole,” and the simple proposal made the event even more romantic, “the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined.”

She added, “Just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love.”

She revealed that the proposal was 100% a surprise, but “it was the most perfect moment.”

Ben’s proposal was something that dreams are made of for JLo, incredibly perfect, romantic, and altogether a great second chance for the two to finally spend their lives together.

Not only was it better than she could have ever hoped it would be, but the ring Ben chose for her holds significance as well.

Jennifer Lopez shares the significance behind her green engagement ring

Jennifer’s new ring has a green diamond, which alone could be worth between $5 and $10 million.

The green color is very important to JLo, as it’s her “lucky” color and her favorite color. Now that it’s on her engagement ring, she’s confident that “it’ll be my lucky color forever now.”

She added that it was very meaningful to have someone know you for all that you are, and it seems she has found that love with Ben once and for all.

“It’s not often you get a second chance at true love,” she said, making their story even sweeter. After calling off their initial romance in 2004, the two married other people and started their own separate families.

Fortunately, the two were able to rekindle their romance again in 2021, and it looks like this time, things will work in their favor.