Jennifer Lopez looked stunning as she promoted her new shoe collaboration with the retailer, Revolve, this week.

The Shotgun Wedding star shared a series of photos wearing sexy black outfits, including a cut-out sequin dress, a fringed catsuit, and a sheer crystallized gown to show off the new footwear collection.

The JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve collection which launched yesterday, consists of 16 styles and is the first of three drops that will be spaced out over the year.

The first drop includes feather-trimmed stilettos, crystal-covered boots, and glittering platform heels – basically, the perfect party shoes for any glam event!

Prices for the collection range between $145-$200, which seems reasonable for an A-list collab.

Jennifer shared the promo shots with her 237 million followers and wrote excitedly in the caption, “I love shoes!!!! Can anyone relate??!! @JLoJenniferLopez for @Revolve ✨.”

Jennifer Lopez promotes her JLo Beauty Serum

Not only does Jennifer have her new collection with Revolve, but her own JLo Beauty brand continues to go from strength to strength.

The 53-year-old never seems to age and is the perfect ambassador for a skincare brand. This week, she shared a video fresh from the shower to show off her flawless skin after using her ‘That Jlo Glow’ serum.

The $79 serum claims to lift and tighten skin while hydrating and leaving you with a glowy finish.

However, more than a few fans were skeptical about whether she had used a filter on the video to get the results.

One wrote, “I think she uses a filter!” while another chimed in, “Where’s the before picture? And stop using filters when you’re trying to promote your skincare routine.”

Comments from Jlo’s Instagram. Pic credit: @jlo/Instagram

Whether Jennifer used a filter or not, she still looks great and insists the serum is her “ride or die” after long days on set.

Jennifer Lopez collabs with Bodyarmor Lyte

When she’s not promoting her own brands, Jennifer also endorses a number of big names, including her recent underwear line with Intimissimi and a collab with Virgin Voyages.

However, this week she revealed she is now the face of the sports drink Bodyarmor Lyte.

The actress and singer shared the ad, which shows her getting out of bed at 4:45 a.m. before grabbing a bottle of Bodyarmor from the refrigerator.

She then takes a vigorous sunrise run along the beach, accompanied by her motivational voiceover which asks viewers, “Every day you get to choose. Do I want more? Can I grow stronger? Can I push myself harder? Can I get better?”

If it has us looking as good as Jlo, we’re sold!