Jennifer Lopez was radiant in a bright red top for a glamorous look, which was photographed by Matthias Vriens.

The strapless red top perfectly hugged Jennifer’s form and showed off her killer curves. The bright red color gave the outfit a wonderful pop of color and complemented her glowing complexion.

Jennifer tucked the top neatly into a white skirt that included several small gold accents. The skirt sat perfectly over her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure.

The actress accessorized with gold and silver statement jewelry, all consisting of large chain pieces. These included many bracelets and a necklace with a shiny pendant of an anchor.

Jennifer’s nails were freshly manicured, but she opted for a subtle nude color so that the bright reds and golds could do most of the talking.

The singer’s luscious locks were partially pinned back, but the majority of her hair cascaded in lovely waves over her shoulders. Her makeup was soft and glowy with shimmery eyeshadow, long lashes, and a shiny pink glossed over her lips.

Jennifer Lopez partners with Virgin Voyages

Jennifer posted this particularly breathtaking look in order to announce her new partnership with Virgin Voyages.

The dancer included in her caption, “My mission has always been to entertain, empower and inspire my JLovers to live their lives and be limitless.”

She went on to explain how the founder of Virgin Voyages, entrepreneur Richard Branson, shares this passion with her. This is why she’s so stoked to officially partner with the company.

Virgin Voyages is a luxury cruise line that offers amazing options to travel around the world. The ships also have fantastic restaurants, spas, entertainment, and more.

Jennifer Lopez sends love to her husband Ben Affleck after the Grammys

Jennifer was drop-dead gorgeous for The Grammys and her husband, actor Ben Affleck, matched her glam perfectly to create a truly dynamic duo.

The artist posted a video of her time at The Grammys, including a sweet kiss with Ben. She included in her caption, “Always the best time with my love, my husband.”

The affectionate post was nice to see, especially after there were rumors that Ben was not having a great time at the event. Although, according to Elle, Ben was indeed feeling tired, but he still had a wonderful time with Jennifer.

The beautiful couple got married in July 2022, and their relationship has only blossomed since then. They both seem to be very supportive of each other, both personally and professionally.

Jennifer’s video was completely flooded with well over 1 million likes, and the comments were countless.