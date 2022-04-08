Jennifer Lopez relaxes in a short crop top and denim, showing off her famous abs 

Jennifer Lopez rocks a crop top in latest brand deal. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Successful actress Jennifer Lopez rocked a crop top that flaunted her abs in new photos.

The Selena actress posted pictures from a partnership with luxury brand Coach. She wears a crop top that says Coach and loose denim pants. The beauty mogul looked elegant and effortless in her latest collaboration.

The Marry Me star is successful in multiple domains of her life, including her beauty line, acting career, and music career.

Jennifer Lopez’s latest collaboration is with luxury brand Coach. J Lo lounged on the couch in the comfy, laid-back pictures.

She posted a series of pictures that feature Coach attire on her Instagram. She wrote in the caption, “Coach and chill.” The caption also featured a Mother’s Day reference with the hashtag #CoachMothersDay. Jennifer is the mother of twins Emme and Maximillian, and Mother’s Day is in May in the United States.

She wore a loose, salmon-colored leather jacket with zippers. Her white crop top t-shirt said Coach in black letters.

Jennifer’s famous abs were on display. The dancer keeps in great shape, and dancing is one of the ways she maintains her figure.

Fans showed love for J Lo in the comments section.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck try their relationship for a second time

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are making headlines today, but the two have a long history.

The two first linked up in 2002. After several months together, Ben proposed to J Lo in 2002 with a stunning 6.1-carat pink diamond by famed jeweler Harry Winston.

Unfortunately, the two called off the wedding in 2003 and issued a statement. ABC shared the statement from the lovers that said in part, “Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date.”

The engagement ended in 2004, and both married other people and had children. But marriages with other people could not keep the lovers apart for long.

Jennifer Lopez sparks engagement rumors

The newest partnership between J Lo and Coach is not the only relationship to garner press. Jennifer and her daughter Emme were shopping in California, and an accessory caught the attention of fans.

Jennifer rocked a sparkling ring on her ring finger, causing fans to speculate if she is engaged to rekindled romance with Ben Affleck.

Ben and Jen got back together in early 2021, after nearly two decades apart.

Fans initially thought their reunion was a PR stunt, but the lovers quickly showed they have staying power.

Will 2022 be the year that Bennifer finally marry?