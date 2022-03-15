Jennifer Lopez poses in lacy black lingerie, black sunglasses for new Dolce & Gabbana campaign

Jennifer Lopez poses in black lingerie, sunglasses, and a Dolce & Gabbana chain. Pic credit: ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Jennifer Lopez sure knows how to heat up an Instagram feed.

The singer and actress, also known as J.Lo, posed in several steamy photos, wearing black lacy lingerie.

The photos are part of Dolce & Gabbana’s newest eyewear campaign.

Jennifer Lopez poses in black, lacy lingerie for Dolce & Gabbana

JLo can now add eyewear model to her list of professions.

The singer took to Instagram on Monday to post several promotional shots from her latest campaign with Dolce & Gabbana.

In the first photo, J.Lo was seen wearing black, lacy lingerie and posing against a wall. Her black sunglasses stood out in the shot.

J.Lo accessorized the look with gold and pearl earrings with the brand’s classic “DG” logo. She was also wearing a pearl necklace and a choker with the letters “DG” across her neck.

In the second photo, J.Lo was seen wearing black-framed eyeglasses and holding her hair up, while giving the camera a sultry look. She wore a cross-strap top with what appeared to be a lace bralette peaking out.

In the third photo, Lopez was seen posing with David Gandy with the stylish frames on her face. She appeared to be wearing a black blazer and earrings with the “DG” logo.

In the fourth photo, J.Lo was seen sporting another pair of black Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses, with David Gandy by her side. In this photo, she wore a lace top with a structured bustier component.

All of the photos were shot by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, a collaborative fashion designer duo. Within just a few hours, the photos amassed over 600,000 likes from fans.

Dolce & Gabbana recently announced the star as the new face of their eyewear campaign.

They referred to her as the “perfect embodiment” of the brand’s “DNA.”

Jennifer Lopez has a new music video

Lopez has been busy promoting her new romantic comedy, Marry Me.

The movie has been breaking all kinds of records, including a Peacock streaming record.

The film has done well at the box office, too, pulling in $8 million on its opening weekend.

The film has grossed $47 million worldwide and $21.4 million in the United States alone.

Part of what makes the film so successful is its soundtrack, on which J.Lo collaborates with Maluma.

One of the most popular songs is, not surprisingly, Marry Me.

The music video for the song was recently released. Speaking of weddings and marriage, J.Lo may also be hinting at wedding bells with beau Ben Affleck, as Monsters and Critics previously reported.