Jennifer Lopez looks incredible in plunging pink swimsuit as she celebrates Fourth of July

Style queen Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to give her fans a glimpse into her fabulous holiday weekend last night — showing her partying it up with other A-listers in the Hamptons and relaxing in a swimsuit in the sun.

In the first photo, the multi-talented singer and actress graced us with a stunning selfie taken on a sun lounger. Rocking a plunging pink swimsuit that accentuated her impeccable curves, she exuded confidence and radiance.

To complete her glamorous look, she donned Fendi shades, gold earrings, and a gold necklace reading “Jennifer.”

The second photo captured Jennifer on her knees, resting on a striped black-and-white towel. With her phone in hand, she flashed a captivating smile as she glanced sidelong towards the camera — her effortless beauty and infectious energy on full display.

Continuing the playful photoshoot, the third image showed Jennifer in the same position, but this time engrossed in her phone.

However, Jennifer’s Instagram post wasn’t solely dedicated to her sun-soaked escapades. She also shared glimpses of her glamorous night at Michael Rubin’s star-studded Independence Day party in the Hamptons, where she was accompanied by husband Ben Affleck.

The fourth and sixth photos showcased videos of the raucous event, with loud music pulsating through the air and dazzling fireworks illuminating the night sky.

It was a celebration fit for Hollywood royalty, with everyone from Kim Kardashian to Tom Brady, Jay-Z and Beyonce also in attendance.

Amidst all the excitement, Jennifer also took time to promote her drinks brand, DeLola Spritz drinks, with her 4th of July post.

The fifth photo featured a bucket filled with ice and several bottles of her refreshing beverages.

Captioning the post, Jennifer wrote, “Hope everyone had a great holiday weekend filled with love, family, friends, and fun 🤍☀️🎆.” Her words resonated with her millions of followers, reminding them to cherish the special moments spent with loved ones — and they responded with more than 780,000 likes.

Jennifer’s Instagram Stories were also filled with celebratory posts of people enjoying her DeLola drinks while celebrating Independence Day fun.

She also added the swimsuit pics there, telling her fans, “Hope everyone had a great weekend!”

As always, the megastar’s posts effortlessly captivated us with her stunning looks and infectious energy. So, now that July 4th’s over let’s take a moment to appreciate Jennifer Lopez, the unstoppable force that she is.