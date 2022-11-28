Jennifer Lopez is promoting her Apple Music performance for her album This Is Me… Now. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Jennifer Lopez has been commemorating the 20th anniversary of her iconic Y2K-era album, This Is Me… Then, and she is dropping a new album, This Is Me… Now to celebrate.

Jennifer did an exciting Zane Lowe appearance to promote her new album, This Is Me… Now, and invited her 227 million Instagram followers to check out her efforts.

Zane has hosted the Apple Music interview series to offer insight into the creative processes of well-known artists, and it was Jennifer’s turn to share.

J.Lo posted a clip on her Instagram as she discussed her journey as a musician and detailed the parallels between her life from two decades ago with her current life.

Jennifer and Zane also discussed one of her best songs, All I Have, a duet with LL Cool J. As Jennifer explained it, she hasn’t made a song like All I Have since that influential time 20 years ago.

Jennifer revealed that when she made This Is Me… Then, she was in love and, therefore, inspired. As Jennifer fans recall, Jennifer was engaged to Ben Affleck at the time. Although Jen and Ben went their separate ways and had children, it seemed that the universe brought them back together again.

And as Jennifer explained, she is inspired when she is in love.

Accordingly, the singer announced her first album in eight years and has been brimming with inspiration after her summer marriage to Ben.

Jennifer Lopez stuns with This Is Me… Now preview

Jennifer had her Jenny From The Block swag in the interview, with her light brown hair in a high ponytail and large gold earrings.

The triple-threat donned her signature J.Lo glow, with smoky eyes, bronzed cheeks, and a glossy lip. She spoke expressively, using her hands to convey her message and showing her yellow acrylic nails.

She wore a faux fur blue jacket that was open with a sheer top underneath. Jennifer revealed a nude-colored bra under the shirt, which was likely by Intimissimi.

Jennifer Lopez becomes Intimissimi global ambassador

While Jennifer has been promoting her new music, she has also become a global ambassador for Intimissimi.

The news came in September when a brand representative revealed Jennifer’s involvement with the lingerie company.

As part of Jennifer’s promotional duties, she has posed from her home wearing lingerie by the European brand.

Jennifer joined other well-known names, including Chiara Ferragni and Heidi and Leni Klum, as Intimissimi faces.