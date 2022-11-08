Jennifer Lopez looked amazing as Vogue’s latest cover girl. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Jennifer Lopez is a showstopper as Vogue’s latest cover girl. The newlywed gave her fans a sneak peek of her photoshoot, and she was stunning, to say the least.

The Jenny from the Block singer was in front of a garden posing for the camera. She went for a braless look and wore a green open button-up blouse. Over it, she had on a wool blazer with a large metallic flower broach.

She paired her outfit with a sheer green maxi skirt that showed a glimpse of her black underwear.

The singer opted for no accessories since the outfit was already captivating.

Her makeup was very muted, with a neutral smokey eye and pink lipstick.

She decided to ditch her big bombshell curls and instead put her hair into a messy low ponytail.

While talking to Vogue Magazine, she spoke to them about finally finding her happy ending with her husband, Ben Affleck.

Pic credit: @jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez put a lot of thought into her latest fragrance JLust

Celebrity fragrance lines are not uncommon by any means. People like Rihanna, Ariana Grande, and Paris Hilton have dropped their own lines, and it has become a very lucrative business venture among celebrities. However, Jennifer puts a lot of thought into her fragrances.

Sign up for our newsletter!

When talking to Byrdie ahead of the JLust launch, Jennifer explained she knew exactly what she wanted from her perfume.

She told the publication, “I am always drawn to creamy, skin-like fragrance and try to incorporate those characteristics into each new scent during the creation process.”

With JLust being her 25th fragrance launch, she explained that she never stopped being purposeful when releasing a new fragrance.

“I want each [of my fragrances] to have special touches that embody me and the things I love.”

Jennifer Lopez stuns in all red for Vogue Magazine

It’s clear that red is definitely Jennifer’s color. Sticking to the nature theme, she stunned in a forest in a gorgeous red gown.

The Love Don’t Cost a Thing singer looked effortlessly beautiful as she was hanging from a tree.

Her red gown sported a giant flower on the bodice of the dress. The skirt flowed out and cascaded to her feet in the most effortless way possible. Jennifer decided not to wear shoes and stayed barefoot for the cover.

The Hustlers actress had minimal amounts of makeup to show her natural beauty.

She wore her hair down and let it cascade off her back.