Jennifer Lopez is ‘pensive’ as she poses with bedazzled BodyArmor cup before workout

Grammy winner and actress superstar Jennifer Lopez has started off her new year right with a dose of healthy habits and motivational tips, all while toting an adorable water cup in a new Instagram post.

But, she also admitted to her fans that she was in a “pensive mood.”

What did Jennifer Lopez share?

On January 10, Lopez, a 52-year-old mother of two, posted a video to her Instagram account getting ready to gear up for a good workout.

In the video, Lopez is seen sporting a very cute gray workout outfit and holding a snazzy, blinged-out BodyArmor cup with her trademark nickname, J.Lo, on it.

In turn, she wanted to know if her fans had any of their own goals or intentions for the upcoming year and encouraged them all to work on them together.

“It’s Motivation Monday,” she wrote in her post.

“I wanna know what your goals and intentions are for the year!!!” she continued.

Lopez mentioned she wanted to be more mindful of the life she wanted to lead and the changes she wanted to make so she can be the best version of herself possible, including having more positive thoughts.

“My thoughts create my life,” she accurately stated.

And it’s been shown that keeping your thoughts positive can lead to positive changes and an overall sense of a person’s well-being, making this the perfect time of year to set new intentions.

Indeed, it was a pretty chill video: It was a rainy evening, the lighting in the room was dim, and Jennifer spoke very quietly, all of which set the perfect ambiance for feeling pensive and to reflect on the new year.

Fans react

Jennifer Lopez first made her way into our lives as a Fly Girl dancer on the TV show In Living Color back in 1991, and she has hit the ground running ever since, racking up numerous awards, accomplishments, and accolades on the way. She’s starred in more than 40 movies to date, including Selena, The Wedding Planner, Enough, and Maid in Manhattan.

Her new movie, Marry Me, starring alongside fellow actor Owen Wilson, is expected to be released on Peacock on February 11.

In addition to being a Grammy-winning superstar and talented actress, Jennifer is also a dynamic businesswoman, with several brands and business endeavors under her belt, including a clothing line and a makeup line.

And even with all the success, she’s had for the last 30 years, Jennifer is still looking for ways to enhance her life and be a better person in 2022, and her fans are loving it, along with her workout fashion choices.

“Obsessed with your tank top bra 💜😉,” one follower noted.