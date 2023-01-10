Singer Jennifer Lopez pictured arriving at the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Jennifer Lopez put her athletic body in hot pink spandex in a new sports drink advertisement clip.

The 53-year-old singer is known for her incredible discipline when it comes to working out and staying healthy.

Lopez can easily be mistaken for a professional athlete if she wasn’t one of the most famous entertainers in the world.

In a clip shared on her Instagram Stories, JLo flexes her biceps as she rocks a sports bra and matching tight shorts.

“Tell me you go to the gym without telling me you go to the gym. I’ll go first,” she said in the video.

The IG clips then transition to Lopez standing up to consume a Bodyarmor sports drink while music played in the background.

Pic credit:@JLo/Instagram Stories

Lopez then flashes a smile before flexing her toned biceps as the camera hones in to focus on her muscles.

Pic credit:@JLo/Instagram Stories

The singer kept the accessories to a minimum for the workout with small hoop earrings and had her luscious hair pulled back in a tight ponytail.

Pic credit:@JLo/Instagram Stories

The JLo Beauty founder is a Bodyarmor partner and is one of the few non-athletes that is partnered by the brand.

Jennifer Lopez stays in incredible shape with a strict diet

Lopez puts her maximum effort into the gym and frequently shares her workouts on social media.

Furthermore, she doesn’t let her hard work in the gym go to waste by fueling her body with healthy food.

Her trainer Dodd Romero spoke to Oprah Daily about her training and diet protocol. He revealed that the singer and actress’s diet is primarily made up of whole foods.

“She stays away from processed foods and gets her nutrients from whole sources,” Dodd said.

Some of her whole food choices include egg whites, white meat turkey, chicken breast, grass-fed beef, and salmon.

Dodd revealed that she grabs a handful of nuts once a day to treat herself to a healthy snack.

JLo also has a cheat day once a week and sometimes enjoys chocolate chip cookies.

She also tries to keep her cheat meals healthy by going for no-sugar options, such as sugar-free Jello or popsicles and protein pancakes with sugar-free syrup.

The singer opts to go without caffeine to fuel her workouts and stays hydrated with lots of water instead.

When is This Is Me… Now coming out?

Lopez got social media buzzing when she shut down her social media accounts to announce This Is Me… Now on November 25, 2022.

The date of the reveal was the 20th anniversary of the release of This Is Me… Then, which ties into her relationship with Ben Affleck, who she married last year.

Despite the huge announcement, JLo did not confirm a release date, but it’s expected to drop this year.

During an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Lopez confirmed that the reunion with her hubby inspired her to create the album, which would be her first in about nine years.

The singer also revealed Affleck inspired This Is Me… Then back in 2002 when they were dating.

The album was written and produced between May and August 2022, during the period she married Affleck in Las Vegas.