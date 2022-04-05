Jennifer Lopez is beyond sexy in unreleased photos from Dance Again as she tries to inspire fans

Jennifer Lopez posted photos from her Dance Again music video to celebrate the song’s impact over the past decade. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Jennifer Lopez reminisced on her Dance Again days with new unreleased photos from her hit song’s music video.

Lopez released the uptempo dance anthem, which featured rapper Pitbull, back in 2012.

The singer, 52, recently took to Instagram to commemorate the song’s 10th anniversary and celebrate the impact the song has had on her own well-being over the past decade.

JLo posted ‘from the vault’ photos from Dance Again music video

Lopez posted a series of sexy, unreleased shots from Dance Again’s official music video. The photos mostly showed stills of JLo in a tiny black leotard, along with one of her in a silver-studded two-piece and another lying with the other actors in the video.

“Always remember…you will live…you will love and you will DANCE AGAIN,” JLo said in her caption of the photos.

The triple threat then explained what the song has meant to her over the years. “When I recorded this song I was in a place where I needed to remind myself of these things…and it became one of my favorite songs and more importantly my anthem to never give up hope on true love,” she said.

Lopez finished the caption to let her followers know just how exclusive the photos were by saying they were “from the vault.”

“Celebrating a #DecadeofDanceAgain,” she wrote, “So here are some #unreleasedPhotos #FromtheVault.”

At the end of her post, Lopez mentioned photographer and director Steven Gomillion for his work on the shoot. Gomillion commented on her post to show his shock over how fast the decade has gone by – “I can’t believe it’s been 10 years since we started working together!!!!”

Pic credit: @jlo/Instagram

Gomillion celebrated Lopez’s song with more unreleased photos

Steven Gomillion also took to the platform to share even more of his own unreleased snapshots from his work with Dance Again.

“I can’t believe I started my journey with this beautiful soul a decade ago today!!! Happy 10th anniversary Jen and Benny,” he wrote.

Gomillion went on to thank the artists for putting their trust in him – “Thank you both for believing in me and giving me a chance to be apart of your legacy, love you!!!”

Fans remember and comment on their love for Dance Again

When it comes to the upbeat dance jam, fans of JLo also took time to commemorate the song’s impact in the singer’s comment section. “My #2 favorite song of yours! Def an anthem of mine… You da best,” one user wrote.

Pic credit: @jlo/Instagram

Musician Pia Toscano also showed love on JLo’s post with the comment, “My absolute favorite ❤️ so proud of you.”

Pic credit: @jlo/Instagram

JLo also posted the unreleased photos to her Twitter account, where fans had a similar reaction and thanked Lopez for her song’s joy over the years.

“Mama I swear Dance Again was a cultural reset. When I had heard this song, it motivated me and it taught some lessons. I learned not to care what people say about me. And my motto is like ‘only got just one life this I’ve learned, who cares what they’re gonna say? LOVE U @JLo,” one user wrote.

Pic credit: @UgurreferL/Twitter

Another user said Lopez’s song had become a staple in their life over the past decade. “I have played this song WEEKLY, for 10 years!”

Pic credit: @alexander__0013/Twitter

Twitter user @WannaBLikeJLo replied to the singer’s tweet with a video of JLo singing the song live.”It’s one of my absolutely favorite songs and videos of all time. It’s always a bliss to see live performance of it,” the user wrote.

it’s one of my absolutely favorite songs and videos of all time. It’s always a bliss to see live performance of it. 💜 pic.twitter.com/t73BG7ROyF — j ♡ 💍 (@WannaBLikeJLo) April 2, 2022

Happy 10th anniversary, Dance Again!