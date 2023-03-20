Like always, superstar Jennifer Lopez has a lot going on in her world.

At the top of the year, her romantic action comedy movie, Shotgun Wedding, became a big hit.

Announced in 2022, Jennifer will also be dropping her ninth studio album, This Is Me… Now, sometime this year, which will be a sequel to her 2002 record, This Is Me… Now.

Currently, the If You Had My Love hitmaker is working alongside designer Revolve for a number of campaigns and is slaying in every one of them.

Last weekend, she attended the party they held for their collab and looked nothing short of sensational.

To document the killer outfit she wore, Jennifer shared a number of snaps to her Instagram that didn’t go unnoticed.

In the span of 18 hours, her post racked up more than 500,000 likes and over 4,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 238 million followers.

Jennifer Lopez is still glowing at 53

In an IG upload consisting of three pics, Jennifer wowed in a metallic dress that went across one shoulder. The item of clothing fell to the floor and featured a thigh-high slit on the right side.

Jennifer teamed the ensemble with matching open-toe heels and a fluffy jacket to keep her warm.

She accessorized herself with dangling gold earrings and rings while resting her long straight hair slicked behind her ears.

For her makeup, Jennifer rocked glossy lips, eyeliner, and mascara.

In the first slide, the Hustlers actress was snapped from head to toe next to a rail of clothing. She gazed up to her right with her fierce eyes and rested both arms beside her.

In the following frame, Jennifer was captured in the same setting closer up

In the third and final frame, she showed off what her outfit looked like with her fluffy coat on. Staring over to her left, Jennifer is completely flawless at 53.

“Last Night 👠✨ @JLoJenniferLopez @revolve ✨ Thank you to my glam team @hairbylorenzomartin @styledbyhrush @robzangardi @marielhaenn @tombachik @jlobeauty,” she wrote in her caption.

Jennifer Lopez models for her own beauty line

With skin and a face as gorgeous as Jennifer’s, it comes as no surprise that she has a beauty line that is a roaring success.

Simply named JLo Beauty, the Instagram account currently has 900,000 followers.

As seen in the snapshot below, the Grammy Award-nominated star posed in a black bodysuit to promote her brand. In true Jennifer fashion, she looked immaculate.

“@JLo has one vision with #JLoBeauty… CONFIDENCE,” read the caption.

“We create each product with that vision in mind… how to make your skin GLOW, how to address your concerns, how to make you fall in love with your skin are all the things we consider when developing a new product,” JLo Beauty added.