Jennifer Lopez in skimpy bikinis and topless fur coats is still ‘Jenny From the Block’

Jennifer Lopez sizzled in an epic throwback to her Jenny From the Block days. Pic credit: @jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez was working it for an epic throwback designed to capture the attention of fans everywhere.

The 53-year-old actress, singer, and dancer jumped onto her Instagram page for a truly incredible walk down memory lane as she reminded fans of her humble roots while maintaining her A-list celebrity status.

The MTV Video Music Awards winner got in touch with her Jenny From the Block beginnings as she shared a mesmerizing video montage in celebration of the hit song turning 20.

Starting off by showing her 33-year-old self dancing in sheer clothing in a window, Jennifer then cut to some quick clips of herself serving up some impressive hip sways as she sashayed her way across the street in her iconic cargo capris, beret, and tan tank top from her Jenny music video.

She proceeded to go from clip to clip as she picked choice snippets of her time filming the video for her smash hit, bending low and pulling up her shirt to reveal her six-pack.

Fast forwarding briefly in time to her stage domination at the 2020 Superbowl Halftime performance, J.Lo snapped right back to the early-2000’s as she worked in some sizzling bikini-clad and Ben Affleck-canoodling shares.

As her fans well know, the singer and the Armageddon actor were a hot item in the early aughts, going as far as to get engaged before abruptly cutting things off and leaving their followers’ hearts broken.

Jennifer Lopez sizzles in braless fur coats and dances in her underwear

Jen provided the web with an all-too-short clip of her and Ben in front of the cameras as they filmed their movie flop Gigli in what would end up becoming their personal meet cute backstory.

Not leaving much time for her fans’ eyes to have one extra second of processing time as she skipped from clip to clip in rapid succession, Jennifer made sure to let them see swift views of her dancing in her underwear, rocking a braless fur coat, and sunning herself on the deck of a yacht.

Captioning the video saying she was celebrating Jenny From the Block’s 20th anniversary while hashtagging the song and the phrase This Is Me Then, Jennifer proved she knows how to handle a memorable mark in time.

Aside from dominating the internet with her screen-grabbing and enchanting moves in her latest post, Jen has shown she is far from shy about baring it all in the name of promoting herself or her brand.

Jennifer Lopez goes topless for promotions

Back in May, J.Lo rocked the web as she gave a captivating gaze at the camera and bared some skin.

Choosing a minimal makeup look, with bronzed cheeks, dark mascara sweeps across her lashes, and taupe lips, Jen let some highlighted hair dangle around her face while plugging her skincare line JLo Beauty with a one-line mention in the caption.

Jen continues her film supremacy this year as she recently completed the movie Shotgun Wedding with Josh Duhamel and has three more movies on deck, with The Mother, Atlas, and The Godmother, all currently in the early stages of pre and post-production.