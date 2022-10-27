Singer Jennifer Lopez is thrilling in hot pink spandex as she shares a new beverage and glistens with sweat. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

In case anyone had any thoughts to the contrary, Jennifer Lopez showed that water does a body good.

The actress, singer, and dancer took to her social media page to promote a product with 225 million followers.

The Bronx native was sure to feature the beverage, Body Armor, prominently in the shot, shared on social media.

J.Lo also tagged the drink in her hands in case any of her followers wanted to test out the drink for themselves.

And although Jennifer’s killer body was the clear star of the show, she succeeded in her purpose of showing off the drink.

The Jenny From The Block singer famously doesn’t drink alcohol, so the beverage has likely served as a suitable alternative for the songstress.

Jennifer Lopez in pink spandex promotes hydration

Jennifer gazed fiercely at the camera in a pink two-piece as she arched her back and held the drink.

Jennifer wore a hot pink two-piece with a sports bra top featuring extra support. She paired the sports bra with matching pink spandex shorts, highlighting her killer curves.

J.Lo posed in front of a gray background as she held the Body Armor drink with sweat glistening on her skin and flexed biceps.

Her light brown hair featured a center part as the dancer pulled back her tresses for a high ponytail. She tagged the brand in the Instagram Story and added the handle of the Body Armor account.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend Ralph Lauren

As Jennifer promoted her latest venture, she made time for her husband, Ben Affleck, whom she married for the second time in August. Fans may recall Ben and Jen eloped in July during a shotgun Las Vegas wedding.

The two promised a large ceremony for family and friends at the time, and the lovers did not disappoint.

Bennifer selected an old favorite, Ralph Lauren, as the designer for the big day. And in typical Jennifer style, one wedding dress would not suffice — she wore three bridal gowns.

Accordingly, it was no surprise when the couple attended the Ralph Lauren fashion show in California earlier this month.

Jennifer sported a black pinstripe gown by the American designer with long sleeves and a daring leg slit. She added spice to the ensemble with a black fedora.

Ben matched his woman in a dapper ensemble as they sat in the front row for the event.