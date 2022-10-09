Jennifer Lopez in busty black dress with Ben Affleck for funeral

Jennifer Lopez at the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

While attending a funeral service over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez and her new husband, Ben Affleck, stepped out in matching black outfits.

While the Argo star wore a traditional black suit, Lopez opted for a simple black dress with a revealing bustline.

The On The Floor singer wore her brunette locks in a middle part as she paired her gown with a shimmering necklace, bracelets, and a black handbag.

Lopez appeared somber as she held Affleck’s hand.

The pair were spotted in Miami, Florida, after arriving for J.R. Ridinger’s funeral. The millionaire entrepreneur died at age 63 this past August.

Other notable celebs were also in attendance at the Market America CEO’s funeral service, including reality star Kim Kardashian and singer-songwriter Alicia Keys.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s newlywed life

Ben and Jennifer tied the knot over the summer and appear to still be enjoying their honeymoon phase.

After getting married in a Las Vegas wedding chapel, the two love birds later had a second ceremony in Georgia.

Sharing her gratitude for reconnecting with Affleck, the Bronx-born singer wrote via her website On The JLo shortly after getting hitched, “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

Choosing to honeymoon in Paris, also known as the city of love, the two were often spotted out and about during their multiple outings.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Lopez shared an Instagram video with her millions of followers in September, showing herself practicing self-care while in Paris.

The 53-year-old soaked in a lavish bathtub before zooming in on a white robe embroidered with gold letters and reading, “Just married.”

J.Lo’s ‘second chance’ at love

Affleck and Lopez famously dated and became engaged during the early 2000s before they broke things off in 2004.

Following Lopez’s breakup with MLB star Alex Rodriguez in 2021, she was spotted out with Affleck, prompting rumors of a possible reignited romance.

After eventually going public with their relationship, the Selena actress announced in April 2022 that Affleck had popped the question (again).

Earlier this year, Lopez opened up to People about her “second chance” at love with the actor-director, admitting, “It’s beautiful the way it feels very different than it was years ago…There’s more of an appreciation and a celebration for it, which is nice.”

“When you find somebody and you really, really love them, and you get a second chance at that? That is a really rare, precious, beautiful thing, and we don’t take it for granted,” she added.