Jennifer Lopez in black lace bra seeks inspiration. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Jennifer Lopez was deep in thought for a new series of photos shared with her massive following.

The triple-threat singer, dancer, and actress has been feeling herself lately, at least based on photos she has shared.

On Sunday, Jennifer posted in sheer lingerie as she struck poses in bed.

The latest post saw Jennifer half-dressed, but she made her way from the bedroom to the living room this time.

The Bronx native posed on her couch and shared shots of her look with her 226 million Instagram followers.

The first photo showed Jennifer in a study with books on vertical shelves to her rear.

Jennifer Lopez in black bra lounges and writes

She snuggled up in silk pajamas on her plush green couch with a notebook on her lap with writing, presumably by Jennifer.

Jennifer’s silk lingerie set featured an open top, revealing her lacy bra by Intimissimi.

The Gigli actress held a pencil in one hand and placed her other hand under her chin, as she appeared to be pensive. She looked out the window, open with lush greenery and vibrant trees visible through the clear glass.

J Lo rocked soft glam with her hair in a center part and loose waves cascading down past her shoulders.

A swipe right showed the I’m Real singer in a profile view, with her hand on the back of her head. The view allowed fans to see her makeup and famous J Lo glow. Jennifer had smoky eyes, rosy cheeks, and highlighter paired with a neutral lip. She wore her Mrs. golden nameplate necklace as she worked a different angle.

The final shot focused solely on Jennifer’s Intimissimi bra. The picture allowed fans to see the intricate designs on the beautiful brassiere, including gold detailing, which added an element of sparkle to the bra.

Jennifer Lopez is Intimissimi global brand ambassador

J Lo tagged Intimissimi in her latest post, the same brand whose lingerie she rocked over the weekend.

Jennifer has hit the ground running with the lingerie brand, which has conveyed interest in becoming a well-known brand in the United States.

Accordingly, the lingerie brand needed a big name and famous face as their global brand ambassador.

Intimissimi already tapped Italian influencer Chiara Ferragni as a partner. Still, the brand needed a new spokesperson with a more international following.

In late September, a representative for the brand revealed that Jennifer was the global brand ambassador for the brand.

Jennifer is clearly doing her part with the post over the weekend that went viral, and now, her latest share.