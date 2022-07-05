Jennifer Lopez in bikinis arches back and feels herself up for ‘summer of booty’

Jennifer Lopez shook things up as she shared some hot video clips of herself swimwear-clad for a flirty show-off. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency



Jennifer Lopez shook up the internet today as she snuck in a peek at some of her hottest bikini and swimwear-clad looks to date while prepping for some booty-filled summer sessions ahead.

The 52-year-old singer and actress, who notoriously rekindled her nearly-20-year-old romance with former flame Ben Affleck following her highly-publicized split from Alex Rodriguez last spring, got the beginning of July off to a good start as she modeled a variety of sizzling, beach-worthy attire for her fans to admire.

Rocking some skimpy, ab-and-bust-baring looks, Jennifer proved yet again that age is just a number as she flaunted that sensational body of hers and reminded her followers that she will always be one of the hottest celebs of our time.

Jennifer Lopez worked it for the camera in bikinis while feeling herself up

In a near-minute-long video clip posted to her Instagram stories section and tagged with “Summer of Booty,” Jennifer could be seen slaying in a variety of swimwear that was largely comprised of sexy two-piece ensembles and mesh monokinis.

Starting off with a canary-yellow bikini, Jennifer let her golden hair flow around her face as she sensually looked down at her washboard abs and tugged on her bottoms.

Following that up with a topless take on summertime freedom, Jennifer used a palm frond to cover up her chest as she gave a seductive lean backwards into the greenery surrounding her, her bare belly and peeks of her bust area on full display for fans to view.

With the clips flashing quickly from shot to shot, Jennifer could be seen for a mere few seconds wearing a cheeky one-piece that let her toned booty be revealed before the next clip showed off one hand gliding smoothly over her leg.

In another short clip, Jennifer arched her back while rocking a monokini that allowed slices of her skin to shine through with some well-placed cut-outs.

Throwing in some fierce, bare-legged strutting and mesh-covered, bust-popping, head-tossing action to top off the whole thing, Jennifer brought a whole new meaning to the phrase “Hot Girl Summer.”

Jennifer and Ben Affleck got engaged this year

With an enviably-successful career that just won’t quit and a body to go with it, Jennifer has a lot to celebrate these days as she continues her world-wide domination.

Following her break-up with her baseball-pro boyfriend, and brief fiance, A-Rod last year, Jennifer hit the news wires in a major way as she appeared to move on rather swiftly with her former beau Ben Affleck.

Having previously dated and been engaged to the actor in the early 2000’s, Jennifer found herself back in Ben’s arms and life once more, much to the surprise and delight of fans everywhere.

After dating for about a year, Ben popped the question to his love in April, with Jennifer later sharing the story of their engagement with fans and her mom, Lynda Lopez, spreading the good news on her own social media site.

While the couple do not yet have a wedding date set, Jennifer reportedly wants a “spectacular celebration” when the time officially comes to tie the knot. This will be Jennifer’s fourth marriage, and sixth engagement, and Ben’s second marriage, having previously been married to Jennifer Garner.