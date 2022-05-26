Jennifer Lopez in a belly-baring crop top with expensive Birkin for trip to dance studio

Jennifer Lopez was spotted on her way to the studio in a crop top and carrying a very expensive bag. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Jennifer Lopez is back at it as the Marry Me actor was spotted looking like a 90s throwback as she headed out for lunch before hitting up a dance studio in Los Angeles.

We’ve seen a lot of J.Lo lately as she’s often spotted out to dinner and running around town with two-time fiance Ben Affleck, but this time, it was a solo run as she got some things done.

Even though Lopez hasn’t toured in a few years, she’s still staying on top of her workouts and her dance moves as she stays ready for the next big project.

Jennifer Lopez looks stylish in white crop top and baggy pants with an ultra-expensive handbag

Jenny from the block was looking youthful for her 52 years while moving around Los Angeles in a cropped white T-shirt and baggy khaki pants.

The multi-talented singer wore her hair slicked back into a ponytail and accentuated her look with large, gold hoop earrings and a pair of wire-frame sunglasses.

Even dressed down, Jennifer Lopez makes an impact. Pic credit: Backgrid

Perhaps the biggest star of J. Lo’s outfit would be her purse, which turns out to be an incredibly expensive Birkin that she carried nonchalantly while making her way to lunch and then to a dance studio.

Jennifer Lopez carried a pricey Birkin during her latest Los Angeles outing. Pic credit: Backgrid

The particular alligator skin Birkin that J. Lo was carrying during her outing is considered rare and very expensive, not that she can’t afford it with a net worth of over $400 million. A similar bag sells second-hand for more than $200,000.

Jennifer Lopez spotted out for a romantic dinner date with Ben Affleck

Earlier this week, Jennifer Lopez was spotted hand-in-hand with her fiance Ben Affleck as they headed out for dinner at Beverly Hills hotspot, Nerano.

While Bennifer 2.0 probably had their minds on the Italian offerings of the popular eatery, we couldn’t help but check out Lopez’s sleek nude-colored dress that she matched so perfectly with her belt and shoes.

Lopez is one of those women that makes even the most effortless outfits look amazing, as she proved in both the nude dress and her white cropped t-shirt and khaki pants. Dressed up or down, J. Lo makes it all look amazing.