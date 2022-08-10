Jennifer Lopez hard to miss in bright tie-dyed sweatsuit as she heads to the studio

Jennifer Lopez was spotted heading into a dance rehearsal on Monday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Jennifer Lopez has proven that she is taking no more days off this summer.

The megastar, 53, has had nothing short of a full calendar these last few months — tying the knot with Ben Affleck in a Las Vegas ceremony and spending time in Paris for a succeeding honeymoon.

However, the triple threat has shown that she has no plans to put her incredibly successful career as a performer on hold.

Her newly released Netflix documentary, Halftime, gave fans a glimpse into just how much she has endured and how hard she has worked to earn her span in the spotlight.

Lopez, who has been spotted in a seemingly chipper mood since her return from her Parisian getaway, was also recently seen heading into a dance studio — most likely for a rehearsal of some sort.

The singer was hard to miss in her head-to-toe matching outfit that contained just about every color possible in a swirled pattern.

Jennifer Lopez heads to dance studio in tye-dye sweatsuit

Lopez took the Los Angeles streets in a full tye-dye sweatsuit that appeared to be the perfect “warmup” outfit for her time in the studio.

The Selena actress paired the comfortable sweatpants and matching hoodie with large pink-framed sunglasses and a pair of white Nike sneakers that featured different colored neon “swoosh” symbols.

Lopez looked ready to go with her hair in a slicked-back updo and one hand holding a boxy green handbag.

Jennifer Lopez walks into a dance studio in Los Angeles wearing a matching sweatsuit. Pic credit: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

And, of course, Lopez’s eye-catching wedding ring was surely not shying away from the camera.

Jennifer Lopez’s Paris honeymoon with Ben Affleck

After a quick and memorable Vegas wedding to Ben Affleck at the Little White Wedding Chapel on July 16, the pair headed off to France to celebrate the occasion even further.

After Lopez and Affleck had broken off a previous engagement back in 2004 and rekindled their romance nearly 20 years later in early 2021, it’s no wonder the second time around has been so special for the couple.

The pair brought some of their children along for the getaway, including Jennifer’s twins Emme and Max, 14, and Ben’s daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13.

“Bennifer 2.0” was spotted all around Paris, sharing a bit of PDA on the City of Love streets and enjoying multiple dinners at upscale eateries.

While the family appeared to have a great time celebrating the couple’s “born again” romance, Lopez is now officially back in Los Angeles and getting back to working on her next big project — which most likely will include some dancing.