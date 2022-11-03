Jennifer Lopez pictured at the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Jennifer Lopez stars in Coach’s fall 2022 campaign wearing nothing but a varsity jacket.

The singer recently married Ben Affleck in Las Vegas, one year into their second engagement.

The stunning pop icon and actress shared photos from the Christmas photoshoot holding one of the brand’s iconic handbags.

The pop icon has been showing off her collection of Coach bags as one of the brand’s partners.

Lopez was all smiles as she jumped for the snap with the Rogue Top Handle Coach bag.

The photo shows her stunning long and slender legs as she unbuttoned her coach jacket.

Lopez went full glam with a stunning updo with side bangs that curled around her face.

Pic credit: @jlo/Instagram

In another Instagram Story, Jennifer shared a behind the scene snap in which she poses on a couch.

Pic credit: @jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez trainer shares her workout secrets

Lopez has maintained her youthful figure and age-defying face at 53, and her New York-based trainer has spilled the beans on how she maintains her body in an interview.

Celebrity trainer David Kirsch opened up about JLo’s regimen, telling Vogue, “Jennifer is meticulous about her eating, sleeping and generally about everything in her life.”

He said, continuing: “It’s not just a physical thing – it’s about transforming every aspect of your life.”

Some workouts include platypus walks, sumo lunges, sidekicks, and plyometric squat jumps.

“Jennifer and I do a lot of platypus walks with a wide stance. Also known as a sumo walking squat,” he added, “It’s great for your inner thighs and butt.”

Several years ago, Kirsch shared a video of the pop star performing the intense platypus walk.

The singer does single-leg deadlifts to maintain her slender legs and boxing to burn calories. She also does some intense full-body workouts and plyometrics at a fast pace to stay in shape and toned.

Lopez showed her incredible six-pack on the red carpet premiere of The Last Duel last year in New York.

Jennifer Lopez gives her Savannah, Georgia home with Ben Affleck a makeover

JLo and Ben walked down the aisle about 20 years after their first engagement.

In August, they had a wedding ceremony in Savannah, GA, and the singer revealed that she redecorated the home for the special union.

Lopez shared the photos on Instagram, writing in the caption, “20 years ago, my incredibly talented friend @RachelAshwell decorated our house in Savannah, Georgia.” The “On the Floor” singer continued in the caption, “Flash forward to this year … she redid it for our wedding.”

In the first picture, Lopez is all smiles, waving to a crowd in a throwback with Ashwell behind her.

Lopez shared snaps of the home in the following photos, now remodeled with a relaxing country-living aesthetic.

It features mostly bright colors with pink florals bed linen to white striped couches with blue or green between.,

One of the photos of the IG post features a pickup truck with a plethora of flowers with a rural backdrop.