Jennifer Lopez went casual but glam in a recent campaign with Coach for their new spring accessory line.

Hot on the heels of her newest film release to Amazon Prime, Shotgun Wedding, J.Lo took a moment to step away from movie promos to share shots from her photo shoot with the brand.

The first set of photos shared on social media included a look at J.Lo modeling the Kellie Sandal, a super cute slip-on heel sandal in a cream color.

For the look, J.Lo was styled in a bulky knit open cardigan to go with the shoot’s theme.

In the second shot of the post, J.Lo let one shoulder of the sweater fall to the side, providing a glimpse of the black spaghetti strap bra she was wearing underneath.

The final picture mirrored the second as J.Lo knelt down and placed an elbow on her knee with her one leg outstretched, giving the perfect look at the featured shoe.

“First Look 👀 … Spring is in the air 🌼 #CoachNY @Coach 🏙️,” the caption read.

J.Lo goes casual for Coach’s new spring line

Taking another approach in modeling for Coach’s newest accessories, J.Lo changed up her look while promoting one of the brand’s new bags.

J.Lo stood tall and proud on the arms of a brown leather chair.

The shot featured a backdrop graphic of New York City, with the buildings sprawling out behind her.

Of course, the backdrop didn’t come close to commanding the same attention as J.Lo herself in the picture.

J.Lo’s toned legs braced her as she struck a pose to show off Coach’s cream-colored purse. She held the accessory in one hand and had the other tucked into her coat pocket.

The coat was part of a matching set that also included a high-waisted pair of shorts and a crop top underneath the oversized item.

Light brown curls flowed out of a dark hat and over J.Lo’s shoulders while she completed the look with a pair of cream and white high-top sneakers.

Pic credit: @jlo/Instagram

J.Lo promotes her latest film, teaches costar how to use TikTok

J.Lo’s latest flick, Shotgun Wedding, is another light-hearted comedy her fans have come to know and expect from the superstar.

In addition to her appearance, J.Lo’s costars include actors Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Coolidge.

In a separate post to her Instagram, J.Lo shared her social media knowledge by showing Jennifer Coolidge how to film for TikTok.

The funny video was then uploaded for her 233 million fans and followers to see.

In the hilarious video, Jennifer Coolidge decided to quote another famous Jennifer and share the “poem” with fans.

“I think I’m just gonna do a poem that I like,” she started before jumping into quoting the lyrics from J.Lo’s megahit Jenny From The Block.

At the end of the video, J.Lo made an appearance, telling Jennifer with a straight face, “I like that. I really, really like that.”