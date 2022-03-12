Jennifer Lopez gives the camera a sultry look while posing in lingerie and eyeglasses

Jennifer Lopez poses in glasses and a lacey outfit for a new eyewear campaign. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Jennifer Lopez has another notch under her belt – and this time it’s as an eyewear model for Dolce & Gabbana.

Dolce & Gabbana, the luxury Italian fashion brand, has announced its newest campaign star who they referred to as the “perfect embodiment” of the brand’s “DNA.”

Jennifer Lopez was featured wearing Dolce & Gabbana glasses and accessories

The luxury brand took to Instagram to share photos of Jennifer Lopez in two different photos, announcing the singer as the face of their newest eyewear campaign.

The first photo showed the singer in a pair of their new sunglasses from their DGEyewear SS22 campaign.

In the photo, JLo was wearing gold and pearl earrings with the brand’s classic “DG” logo. To match, she was also wearing a pearl necklace and a choker with the same letters across her neck. The photo showed the top of Lopez’s outfit, which appeared to be a strappy, black lingerie piece with a slightly visible polka dot pattern.

Both of the photos were shot by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, a collaborative fashion designer duo.

“Presenting the new #DGEyewear SS22 campaign, shot by @mertalas and @macpiggott, starring @jlo as the perfect embodiment of the #DGDNA. New silhouettes and bold, modern lines celebrate the #DolceGabbana values of beauty and sensuality,” the brand wrote in their caption.

The second photo showed the Marry Me actress in a pair of black-framed eyeglasses, which really showed off her sultry look into the camera.

To match the expression, Lopez wore another cross-strap top accompanied by what appeared to be a lace bralette. The eye contact, the tousled up-do, and the lacey lingerie all came together for the shot that was the standout to make it onto the official Dolce & Gabbana Instagram page.

“New optical frames are reinterpreted through refined silhouettes, minimal flair and iconic detailing, with the crossover #DGLogo,” the brand added.

What do fans think of JLo as the new campaign star?

It didn’t take long for followers of Lopez to comment their thoughts on her status as the face of Dolce & Gabbana’s newest campaign. Overall, the response is overwhelmingly positive and fans are happy to see Lopez working with the designer brand.

One Twitter user reposted the photo of JLo and added, “A beautiful strong bold woman gracing the cover of @dolcegabbana @JLo.”

Another user tweeted their thoughts on how they thought Lopez looked in the new photos. “Damn!! Jenn in glasses is so sexy on another level!!! Cuz she’s sexy already!!! #DolceGabbana @JLo #jlo #JenniferLopez #JLovers @dolcegabbana YOUR SO PRETTY JEN PLEASE!!!”

Other fans admitted that they want the glasses that Jen is wearing in her campaign photos. @MeghanAlt wrote, “JLo is so beautiful. Inside and out. I want those cat eye glasses ;).”

Another user replied to Dolce & Gabbana’s announcement with a gif including stacks of money and wrote, “She’s stunning, please take my money.”

Other pieces from the luxury brand’s newest SS22 collection can be found on the official Dolce & Gabbana website. And if you’re looking for your summer shades this year, well, JLo may just have you covered.