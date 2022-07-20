Jennifer Lopez flaunts toned figure in skintight spandex after marrying Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez stepped out in spandex leggings as she headed to the dance studio after her wedding to Ben Affleck. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Jennifer Lopez was back to work already after her weekend wedding to Ben Affleck, so it looks like the lovebirds aren’t jetting off for a romantic honeymoon at the moment.

The Marry Me star was seen entering a dance studio in skintight, dark gray snakeskin leggings and a tight, black zip-up workout top with long sleeves.

She wore her hair up in a high ponytail and a pair of black sunglasses to hide her face, but what was most noticeable was the rock on her finger.

The singer, who shares twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian David with ex-husband Marc Anthony looked as if she was trying to keep a low profile as she stepped out of her very expensive car.

The new Mrs. Affleck had quite the busy weekend after flying to Las Vegas to marry Ben, but it didn’t show as she looked well-rested with a healthy complexion.

It’s Jen’s fourth marriage; she married Ojani Noa in 1997 and divorced him just 11 months later, and then got married to Cris Judd in 2001, with the pair separating just nine months later.

It appeared Marc Anthony might stick after the pair married in 2004 and had kids together, but they divorced in 2014.

Jennifer Lopez is now on her fourth marriage and looks to be happy about it

Now, J.Lo. is on her fourth marriage to Ben Affleck, though even they had trouble in paradise after they called off their engagement in 2003 and recently got back together.

Jennifer Lopez exited a dance studio in skintight spandex leggings, as she is spotted for the first time since her wedding to Ben Affleck. Pic credit: Backgrid

It appears Jennifer is happy now after she posted a throwback clip of herself dancing on stage in a very short, glittering minidress with ruffles on the bottom. She paired the look with knee-high white boots and danced around the stage like she had just drank 10 Redbulls.

She captioned the video “Monday Mood,” seemingly referencing her nuptials to Ben over the weekend.

Jennifer dropped details about the Las Vegas wedding on her website

Jennifer gave details about the wedding on her OnTheJLo website, gushing, “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

She talked about waiting in line with four other couples, and despite the Elvis impersonator not being available, they moved forward with the wedding.

At the end of her essay, she concluded, “Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for.”

While that’s all very romantic, it looks like Jen was still a bit worried after their last engagement was called off. A source told Page Six, “[Lopez] has been ready to get married since the night that Ben proposed. She wanted to lock this down and remove any chance for cold feet ASAP!”

Hopefully, this is Jen’s happy ending, and the fourth time’s the charm.