Jennifer Lopez hasn’t let the fact that Valentine’s Day is over bring her down.

The Shotgun Wedding and Marry Me actress, 53, returned to her social media page to remind fans that she has partnered with Intimissimi as she showed off new styles coming soon to the site via the JLo X Intimissimi collaboration.

To promote her latest career endeavor, Jennifer did what she does best and showed off the new looks by wearing the items herself.

Jennifer started her post by rocking a stylish pink lingerie bra and matching underwear.

Seen leaning against a wicker chair and crossing one leg over the other, Jennifer draped an arm over her head, lightly teasing her brunette locks which hung loose and down to graze her forehead and shoulders.

Jennifer rocked her signature smoky eyes for the shoot while showing off her famous figure in the hot-pink, lace-overlay bra.

Jennifer Lopez wears Intimissimi lingerie

In her second snap, Jennifer chose a standing position to give a better look at her attire, letting fans see that the bra sported a white lace strip under the cups that ran along her ribcage.

A flowy, silken-looking cover-up adorned her upper body, hanging partially off her shoulders and cropping off at the elbows with a shiny ribbon at the sleeve bottom.

Nude stilettos gave Jennifer extra height, making her already-toned legs appear leaner as a hint of washboard abs could be seen around her midsection.

The final two shots showed Jennifer close up as she beamed for the lens while letting her lingerie do most of the talking.

“[JLo X Intimissimi] is almost here✨💞,” she captioned the series, adding, “I can’t wait for you to see what I have in store with [Intimissimi Official].”

Jennifer Lopez partners with Intimissimi lingerie

Jennifer first updated fans about her Intimissimi collection in early February, posting just ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Going with a sheer, blue lingerie set for the share, Jennifer looked ravishing as she gave fans a “sneak peek” at the upcoming collaboration she would be doing with the label.

The bra Jen sported for her latest Instagram share is Pretty Flowers Sofia Balconette Bra which sells for $69.

“The underband is lined in tulle to ensure greater hold to the body,” details the product description.

The item is also said to have an adjustable back and come with elastic for the larger sizes to ensure a good fit.