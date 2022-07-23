Jennifer Lopez dons plunging red dress on honeymoon in Paris with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been seen all over Paris enjoying their honeymoon. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have taken over the City of Lights as they enjoy a romantic honeymoon, though they’ve made it a family affair.

Bennifer 2.0 touched down in Paris just days ago and they’ve been seen enjoying dinners and lunches out, as well as some major PDA.

It must be the romance that hangs in the air in the French capital because Jennifer and Ben have looked incredibly in love as they take in the sights.

The pair brought some of their children along for the ride; Jennifer’s child Emme, 14, and Ben’s daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, were seen with the happy couple.

Jen and Ben were seen out to dinner looking all glammed up with Jennifer wearing a bright red maxi dress that flowed behind her in the wind and featured long sleeves and a very low neckline. She paired the dress with beige, platform heels.

Her brunette locks were thrown up in a messy bun, with some curls falling in her face, and her makeup was noticeably glowing with lots of highlight on her cheekbones and gloss on her lips.

Ben looked quite fancy himself in a dark blue suit and beige tie, though he kept his facial hair scruffy.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been engaging in PDA all over Paris

Just yesterday the lovebirds were seen enjoying a kiss and a cuddle on a Parisian park bench as they got affectionate in a PDA-filled moment.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were seen leaving a dinner in Paris during their honeymoon. Pic credit: Best Image/Backgrid

Jennifer wore a long white dress with watercolor-looking flowers all over it by Oscar de la Renta, paired with a comfortable pair of white flip-flops. She threw her hair up in a bun and carried a red bag.

Bennifer 2.0 eloped in Las Vegas, minister claims they wrote their own vows

Ben and J. Lo. eloped at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on July 16, and The Wedding Planner star gave all the details to her fans in her OnTheJLo newsletter.

She claimed they wanted an Elvis impersonator but he wasn’t available, though they went through with the ceremony anyway. She mentioned standing in line with four other couples, and wrote, “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

They called off their engagement in 2004, just days before their wedding, but it looks like this couple may finally go the distance.

The minister who married Jen and Ben told People, “they had their own words and they were beautiful words to each other.”

“It was an emotional moment they shared with one another. You can definitely see the love that they have for each other,” he added.