Jennifer Lopez deletes all Instagram photos, profile photos go black and fans want to know what it means

Fans are wondering why Jennifer Lopez deleted all of her Instagram posts and changed her social media profile photos to black on November 22, 2022.

As of the writing of this article, Lopez’s Instagram account has been wiped clean, while her Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok profile pictures and cover photos have been changed to black.

Meanwhile, her Facebook profile picture was changed to her signature against a black background. She has not provided any official explanation for the change, leading fans to speculate.

While Lopez’s previous posts on Instagram were deleted, her posts on other social media accounts were not. However, no new posts have been made since she updated her profile.

Her last update was early on November 22, when she reshared a social media post from the official Twitter page of the TV show Shotgun Wedding.

Some of her other previous posts included a snippet of her performance at the 2022 World Cup. Another post showed a video of her cozying up to her husband, Ben Affleck.

None of her recent posts appeared to hold any indication of any upcoming changes or announcements.

Why did Jennifer Lopez go dark on social media?

It didn’t take long for fans to notice the change. They quickly took to social media to share snapshots of Lopez’s blank Instagram page and questioned what was happening.

OMG @jlo DELETED ALL HER POSTS FROM INSTAGRAM!!!!!!!!



!WHAT IS HAPPENING 😭😭😭! pic.twitter.com/1L4ZEhFFEY — Jenny Guerrero (@jenny_guerrero_) November 23, 2022

Many of her fans also tagged Lopez on their posts, likely hoping to catch her attention and get an explanation.

While some were distressed by the change and paired their posts with crying emojis, others were more optimistic. One fan page of Lopez believed that the change was indicative of something big happening.

It isn’t unheard of for celebrities to darken their social media accounts before making a big announcement. Hence, confusion turned to excitement as Lopez’s fans created the hashtag #JLOiscoming.

Fans using the hashtag claimed that Lopez’s actions are indicative of an announcement about her next album and that she is making a comeback to the music industry.

Is Jennifer Lopez making a music comeback?

The #JLOiscoming hashtag quickly took off and included much speculation about what Lopez might be up to. Many pointed out that November 25, 2022, will mark the 20th anniversary of the release of her album, This Is Me… Then.

This Is Me… Then was released in 2002 and was inspired by Lopez’s relationship with Affleck. It featured some of her biggest hits like Jenny from the Block.

Given the upcoming anniversary, some fans began tagging their post with #ThisIsMeThen and #ThisIsMeNow.

The fans also indicated that they were “ready” for Lopez’s return to music since it has been about six years since she last released a studio album.

sharing @JLo performing “jenny from the block” back in 2002 in honor of #JLOiscoming #20yearsofTHISISMETHEN i’m ready, my dear jennifer, i love you so so much💗 #thisismethen pic.twitter.com/luU2HrXR6a — gökçe✨ (@jenfrombx) November 23, 2022

Her fans might be on to something, as Lopez confirmed during an interview with Vogue Magazine that a ninth studio album was in the works.

She also described her upcoming album as a “bookend” to This Is Me…Then. However, she could not provide the album’s title or release date.

Hence, Lopez’s fans were correct that she is making a music comeback, but only time will tell if she is gearing up to drop the album’s official title and release date in the coming days.