Jennifer Lopez cuts a casual figure as she goes shopping at Bergdorf Goodman

Jennifer Lopez spotted out for an NYC shopping day. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dennis Van Tine/StarMaxWorldwide

Jennifer Lopez looked stylish as ever while shopping in New York City this week. The star was seen entering Bergdorf Goodman wearing a cute summer ensemble.

The star wore a loose white button-down with a pair of grey bike shorts. The breezy top and athleisure bottoms were the perfect choices for a hot summer day in the city.

The short shorts gave Jlo the opportunity to show off her slim legs and fresh tan.

Lopez is accessorized with a cross-body Gucci messenger bag and aviator shades. The Hustlers actress wore her light brown hair pulled back and out of her face.

Jennifer’s updo showed off her signature hoop earrings. She chose a practical pair of white sneakers for a day of walking around the city.

She was accompanied by a bodyguard dressed all in black.

Jennifer Lopez shops in NYC after a lengthy European vacation. Pic credit: MEGA

JLo shows off enviable skin

Recently, Jennifer Lopez has been promoting her JLo Beauty line on her Instagram page. Last month, she posted a picture of herself in a form-fitting black bodysuit with cutouts that showed off her enviable skin.

The 53-year-old entertainer has a beauty line that has expanded to include a line of body products. The star is famous for her flawless complexion and gorgeous glow. No doubt fans will snap up the products in the hopes of attaining that JLo glow.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ben and Jen walk down the aisle

Just last month, Lopez married Ben Affleck in an intimate Vegas wedding. The stars, who rekindled their romance last year, were first linked in the early 2000s when they starred in several movies and music videos together.

For the ceremony, the bride wore not one but two dresses. The fashionable A-lister showed off multiple looks when she finally walked down the aisle.

Both dresses were classic wedding white and perfect for the beautiful bride.

It’s rumored that the pair are preparing to have a second wedding this weekend. According to TMZ, Ben and Jen are planning a three-day celebration of their nuptials this weekend in Georgia and it should be an affair to remember.

Likely to be in attendance are the couple’s children from their previous relationships. Ben shares Violet, Sera, and Samuel with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Lopez has twins, Max and Emme, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

It was a big week for Jennifer’s new husband. Affleck turned 50 on August 15.

While it’s unknown how the pair will celebrate the big 5-0, they have no shortage of things to celebrate this year and they just came off a lengthy trip to Europe where they took in all the sights.